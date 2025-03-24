Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open for India markets; March PMI Flash eyed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, March 24, 2025: The The Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by global market moves, along with concerns surrounding trade tariffs, and the actions of foreign portfolio investors.

At 7:07, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,500, around 120 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.

Investors will also be keeping an eye out for India Manufacturing, Services and Composite PMI Flash figures for March, scheduled for release later today.

According to Ajit Mishra – SVP - research, Religare Broking, markets witnessed a strong rebound last week, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex surging over 4 per cent. The rally was fueled by improving investor sentiment, improvement in foreign flows, and positive global developments. Nifty closed at 23,350.4, while Sensex ended the week at 76,905.51, both near their weekly highs.

"Nifty’s recent breakout from the 22,250-22,650 range has propelled it to a crucial resistance level around 23,400, where key moving averages (100-DEMA and 200-DEMA) are positioned. A decisive move beyond this level could set the stage for further gains towards the 23,800-24,100 zone. On the downside, the 22,750-23,000 range is expected to provide strong support in case of a pullback," he adds.

Meanwhile, Venugopal Manghat, chief investment officer for equity at HSBC MF, says the best investment opportunity remains in India. However, in a conversation with Business Standard, he adds that falling markets have dampened sentiment among retail investors, as seen in the declining investments across equity mutual fund (MF) schemes. READ MORE Meanwhile, Venugopal Manghat, chief investment officer for equity at HSBC MF, says the best investment opportunity remains in India. However, in a conversation with Business Standard, he adds that falling markets have dampened sentiment among retail investors, as seen in the declining investments across equity mutual fund (MF) schemes.

Elsewhere, mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in India rose by 26.4 per cent to $99.9 billion in the current financial year (FY25), fuelled by private equity investments, when compared to $79.05 billion worth of deals reported in the last financial year. READ MORE Elsewhere, mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in India rose by 26.4 per cent to $99.9 billion in the current financial year (FY25), fuelled by private equity investments, when compared to $79.05 billion worth of deals reported in the last financial year.

Separately, weak market sentiment until February has eroded stock trading volumes over the past five months, straining liquidity in smallcap mutual fund (MF) schemes. Stress test data shows that the 10 largest smallcap schemes now take an average of 37 days to liquidate half their portfolios, up from 28 days in September 2024. READ MORE Separately, weak market sentiment until February has eroded stock trading volumes over the past five months, straining liquidity in smallcap mutual fund (MF) schemes. Stress test data shows that the 10 largest smallcap schemes now take an average of 37 days to liquidate half their portfolios, up from 28 days in September 2024.