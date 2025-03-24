Sensex jumps 1000 pts, Nifty hits 23,600: Reasons behind market rally today

Ambareesh Baliga, independent market analyst, too said the bounce back in the markets seems to be over and could see the Nifty rise another 200-300 points from here. "However, I believe the markets may not react well to the uncertainties around April 2nd, or as that date approaches. Therefore, we may experience a correction towards the end of this week," he added.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, for instance, says the markets is seeing a massive short covering, which is leading to sharp spikes in prices. That said, even though the undertone of the market is bullish, Vijayakumar advises investors to be careful ahead of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff deadline on April 2, 2025.