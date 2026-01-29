CSB Bank slips 8% in trade; down over 19% in 2 days post Q3; check details

CSB Bank shares slipped 7.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹386.3 per share. The stock slipped for the second-straight day after posting its December quarter (Q3FY26) results. In two sessions, CSB Bank shares lost over 19 per cent.

The bank’s total income jumped 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), but fell 1.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹1,430.71 crore.

Meanwhile, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) in Q3 stood at ₹729.42 crore, as compared to ₹628.75 crore in Q2 and ₹458.17 crore a year ago.

Net non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at ₹245.66 crore, as compared to ₹178.46 crore in Q2 and ₹182.71 crore a year ago.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) stood at ₹453 crore, as compared to ₹375 crore in Q3FY25 and ₹424 crore in Q2.

Deposits for the quarter stood at ₹40,460 crore, as compared to ₹33,407 crore a year ago and ₹39,651 crore in Q2. The current account savings account (CASA) deposits for Q3 stood at ₹8,316 crore, as against ₹8,394 crore in Q2 and ₹8,042 crore in Q3.