Thyrocare Technologies shares fall 7% on Q3 results; check key numbers here

Thyrocare Technologies share price today: Shares of healthcare diagnostics company Thyrocare Technologies fell over 7 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹423 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported its results for the October to December quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q3FY26).

Around 11:00 AM, the company's share price was trading 7 per cent lower at ₹426.5 compared to the previous session's close of ₹458.7 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was down 0.4 per cent at 25,240 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹6,831 crore. The stock has fallen around 20 per cent from the 52-week high of ₹536.67 touched on November 18, 2025.

Thyrocare Technologies Q3 results Thyrocare reported a strong performance for the Q3FY26, with consolidated profit after tax (PAT) after exceptional items rising 80 per cent to ₹34.07 crore from ₹18.94 crore in the year-ago period. The company's consolidated revenue from operations jumped 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹195.53 crore in Q3FY26 compared to ₹165.92 crore in Q3FY25. On a standalone basis, the company's revenue increased 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹183 crore. The growth was led by continued momentum in the Pathology business, which grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹57.64 crore, up 38 per cent from ₹41.64 crore.