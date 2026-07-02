CSM Technologies makes flat market debut; what should investors do?

CSM Technologies Share Price: Shares of IT/ITeS solutions provider CSM Technologies made a lacklustre debut on the bourses on Thursday, July 2, after raising ₹145.78 crore through its Shares of IT/ITeS solutions provider CSM Technologies made a lacklustre debut on the bourses on Thursday, July 2, after raising ₹145.78 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

The company's shares listed at ₹113 apiece on both the BSE and the NSE, matching the issue price of the public offering.

What should investors do? Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, has maintained a Neutral view on the stock, suggesting that aggressive investors may consider it for the long term. The listing was in line with grey market expectations. Ahead of its D-Street debut, the company's unlisted shares were trading flat at ₹113 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. Consequently, the grey market premium (GMP) remained nil as of Thursday, July 2.

"While the company has shown steady revenue growth, earnings remain volatile, and the IPO was priced at a premium valuation of 31x P/E compared to peers," said Nyati. She, however, has cautioned investors to maintain a stop loss at ₹105 apiece. CSM Technologies IPO The public issue of CSM Technologies comprised an entirely fresh issue of 12.9 million equity shares aggregating to ₹145.78 crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The public offering was offered in the price band of ₹107-113 per share, with a lot size of 132 shares. The subscription window remained open from Wednesday, June 24, 2026, to Monday, June 29, 2026.

CSM Technologies IPO was subscribed 1.36 times overall, according to NSE data. Among investor categories, the retail portion was subscribed 1.62 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment 1.54 times, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion 1.02 times. The basis of allotment was finalised on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, with the issue price fixed at ₹113 per share. ALSO READ: Knack Packaging IPO opens; check price band, GMP, review, other key details The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO towards funding working capital requirements, prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, pursuing inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and strategic initiatives, and for general corporate purposes.