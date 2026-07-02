Eternal, Marico, Nestle India: Analyst flags breakout on these 3 stocks

Kunal Kamble, technical research analyst at Bonanza flags a decisive breakout on Marico, Eternal and Nestle India stock charts, suggesting a likely positive trend in the near-term.

Stock ideas by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza on Thursday: Buy Nestle India, Marico and Eternal says the analyst.