D-Street eyes dividend deluge as Wipro, 99 others go ex-dividend next week

Dividend stocks: D-Street investors seeking passive income through dividend-paying stocks are expected to remain glued to their screens in the upcoming week (July 28 to August 1) as shares of Wipro, CRISIL, Eicher Motors, Bosch, Maruti Suzuki India, and 95 other companies will trade ex-dividend, according to BSE data.

Other prominent names scheduled to trade ex-dividend include JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cochin Minerals & Rutiles, DLF, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), LT Foods, PNB Housing Finance, Redtape, Hawkins Cookers, and REC.

In the context of dividend distribution, the ex-dividend date and the record date play a crucial role. The ex-dividend date refers to the day when a stock begins trading without the value of its upcoming dividend. To qualify for the dividend, investors must purchase the stock before this date. Meanwhile, the record date is the day on which companies finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their official records.