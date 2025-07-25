Looking to buy in falling market? NMDC, Godrej Agro, 2 others may gain 19%

Technical view on 4 breakout stocks:
NMDCCurrent Price: ₹71.87 Likely Target: ₹82 Upside Potential: 14.1% Support: ₹70.36; ₹69.72; ₹68.63 Resistance: ₹74.50; ₹78 NMDC stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹68.63; with near support likely around the 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) at ₹70.36 and the 20-DMA at ₹69.72. On the upside, the stock is likely to target ₹82 levels in the near-term. Intermediate resistance can be anticipated around ₹74.50 and ₹78 levels.
Godrej AgrovetCurrent Price: ₹847 Likely Target: ₹1,000 Upside Potential: 18.1% Support: ₹811; ₹796; ₹790 Resistance: ₹895; ₹944 Godrej Agro stock is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹846. The overall bias is likely to remain positive above ₹790 levels; with interim support visible at ₹811 and ₹796 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar towards ₹1,000-mark; thus implying an upside potential of 18 per cent from present levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹895 and ₹944 levels.
Concord BiotechCurrent Price: ₹1,891 Likely Target: ₹2,250 Upside Potential: 19% Support: ₹1,874; ₹1,840; ₹1,825; ₹1,770 Resistance: ₹2,050; ₹2,150 Concord Biotech has given a breakout above the super trend line, and also seen consolidating above its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹1,874. The bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹1,770 levels; with intermediate support expected around ₹1,840 and ₹1,825 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally towards ₹2,250 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹2,050 and ₹2,150 levels.
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE & M)Current Price: ₹995 Likely Target: ₹1,130 Upside Potential: 13.6% Support: ₹980; ₹951 Resistance: ₹1,053; ₹1,096 ARE & M stock seems to be recouping from the earlier sharp fall. The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above ₹951 levels, with near support seen at ₹980 levels. On the upside, the stock may extend the recovery and aim to test its 200-DMA, which now quotes at ₹1,096 levels, above which a spurt towards ₹1,130 seems likely. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,053 levels.
