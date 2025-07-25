Looking to buy in falling market? NMDC, Godrej Agro, 2 others may gain 19%

Godrej Agrovet

Current Price: ₹847Likely Target: ₹1,000Upside Potential: 18.1%Support: ₹811; ₹796; ₹790Resistance: ₹895; ₹944Godrej Agro stock is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹846. The overall bias is likely to remain positive above ₹790 levels; with interim support visible at ₹811 and ₹796 levels.On the upside, the stock can potentially soar towards ₹1,000-mark; thus implying an upside potential of 18 per cent from present levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹895 and ₹944 levels.