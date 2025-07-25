Stocks to Watch today, July 25: Wipro, IEX, REC, Adani Enterprises, NTPC

Stocks to watch today, July 25: Benchmark equity indices are poised for a bearish start on the week's last trading session as uncertainty over the India-US trade deal continues to keep investor sentiment in 'wait and watch' mode, ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline. Meanwhile, : Benchmark equity indices are poised for a bearish start on the week's last trading session as uncertainty over the India-US trade deal continues to keep investor sentiment in 'wait and watch' mode, ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline. Meanwhile, earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26) brought limited surprises for D-street.

At 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,991 level, down by 95 points or 0.38 per cent, signalling a negative start. While the recent free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK might provide some optimism, investors will keep a watch on the latest updates on the India-US trade deal.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY In the Asia-Pacific region, markets started the trading session on a bearish note. The Hang Seng index was trading at 25,536.92, down by 130 points or 0.51 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was also down by 212 points or 0.51 per cent, trading at 41,615.92. South Korea's Kospi, on the other hand, was up by 0.29 per cent or 9 points, trading at 3,199.25. Global markets signalled mixed trends as the S&P 500 index concluded the trading session at 6,363.35, up by just 4 points or 0.07 per cent. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled at 44,693.91, down by 316 points or 0.7 per cent. Tech-heavy index Nasdaq touched fresh record highs and concluded at 21,057.96, up 37 points or 0.18 per cent.

Q1FY26 earnings today Bajaj Finserv, Cipla, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, Schaeffler India, SBI Cards and Payment, Tata Chemicals, SAIL, Poonawalla Fincorp, ACME Solar Holdings are among the top companies set to announce their results for Q1FY26 today. Meanwhile, Reliance Infra, Sobha, Laurus Labs, Petronet LNG, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Sterlite Technologies and Orient Cement will also announce their earnings on Friday, July 25, 2025. Here is a list of stocks to watch today: REC: The Maharatna company's revenue from operations figure stood at ₹14,737.45 crore : The Maharatna company's revenue from operations figure stood at ₹14,737.45 crore during the quarter ending June 30, 2025 , marking a surge of 12.6 per cent from ₹13,078.66 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses for the quarter under review stood at ₹9,157.57 crore, up from ₹8,743.22 crore reported in the first quarter of FY25. REC's consolidated net profit rose 29 per cent to ₹4,465.71 crore, from ₹3,460.19 crore recorded in Q1FY25.

Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani group firm's : The Adani group firm's total income for the first quarter of FY26 grew by 28 per cent to ₹7,026 crore, from ₹5,490 crore reported in the same period of last fiscal year. The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹539 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to a net loss of ₹1,191 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, Ebitda for the June quarter rose 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,315 crore from ₹2,244 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. (IEX): The : The exchange reported a 25 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹120.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from ₹96.4 crore reported in Q1FY25. Revenue from operations figure stood at ₹141.7 crore during the quarter under review, up 14.7 per cent from ₹123.5 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Ebitda was also up 16.1 per cent to ₹115.6 crore in Q1FY26.

Aether Industries: The company's consolidated revenue from operations figure stood at ₹256.13 crore in Q1FY26, up by 42 per cent from ₹180 crore recorded in the same period of the last fiscal year. The company's profit advanced to ₹47 crore during the quarter ending June 30, 2025. from ₹29.9 crore recorded in Q1FY25. Its Ebitda for the quarter stood at ₹78.1 crore, up 94 per cent Y-o-Y. Bajaj Finance: The : The company reported a surge of 21.2 per cent in its revenue from operations figure to ₹19,523.88 crore in the first quarter of FY26, from ₹16,100.05 crore reported in the corresponding period of the fiscal year. Consolidated PAT advanced 21 per cent to ₹4,765.29 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹3,911.98 reported in the same period of FY25. Net interest income for the quarter also jumped 22 per cent in the quarter under review to ₹10,227 crore from ₹8,365 crore in Q1FY25.

KFin Technologies: The company's profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, advanced 13.5 per cent, to ₹77.2 crore from ₹68 crore recorded in Q1FY25. Revenue from operations figure surged 15.3 per cent to ₹274 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹237.5 crore recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The company's Ebitda margins for the quarter under review stood at 41.5 per cent. Wipro: The IT company informed the bourses in its latest exchange filing that it has signed a multi-year contract with Saudi Electric Company – National Grid SA. Under the deal, Wipro will set up smart meter data management (MDM) system to help modernise the client’s meter data platform, improve operational efficiency, and manage risks better.

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC): The company informed the bourses on June 24, 2025, that it has approved the fund raise of up to ₹18,000 crore via the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or bonds on a private placement basis. The proposal was passed as a special resolution, as per the exchange filing. Sun Pharma: The company's subsidiaries, namely Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. (SPII) and Taro Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (Taro), have entered into a settlement agreement, under which they will make a combined payment of $200 million in the In re Generic Pharmaceuticals Pricing Antitrust Litigation. Adani Enterprises: The company informed the bourses that it has signed a share purchase agreement with MetTube on July 24, 2025. As part of the deal, Adani will divest 50 per cent stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Kutch Copper Tubes Ltd (KCTL), to MetTube and will acquire a 50 per cent stake in MetTube’s subsidiary, MetTube Copper India Pvt Ltd (MCIPL). Both entities will be jointly held by Adani and MetTube in a 50:50 partnership.