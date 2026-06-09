Data Patterns, Paras Defence soar 9%; zoom up to 111% from 2026 lows

Data Patterns (India), Paras Defence share price

Data Patterns (India) and Paras Defence and Space Technologies rallied 9 per cent each, hitting their respective new highs at ₹4,498 and ₹1,047.65 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook. Shares price ofandrallied 9 per cent each, hitting their respective new highs at ₹4,498 and ₹1,047.65 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook.

The stock price of Data Patterns (India) has more-than-doubled or zoomed 111 per cent from its calendar year (2026) low of ₹2,131, touched on January 27, 2026. The market price of Paras Defence surged 81 per cent from ₹580 on March 23, 2026.

ICICI Securities view on defence sector post Q4 results

Execution across the defence sector remained healthy in FY26 (12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth) despite a mixed Q4 performance, reflecting the back-ended nature of defence deliveries. Companies such as GRSE, Azad Engineering, Data Patterns, Solar Industries, leading sectoral revenue growth of 30 per cent plus. Average EBITDA margin for the year remained healthy at 32 per cent (flattish YoY) while profit after tax increased by 11 per cent YoY, ICICI Securities said.

Sector outlook, however, remains robust, with aggregate order backlog improving to ~4.6x FY26 revenue, providing strong multiyear revenue visibility. The brokerage firm remains constructive on the sector, supported by an accelerating procurement pipeline, increasing indigenisation, rising export opportunities and sustained policy support for domestic defence manufacturing. Why has Data Patterns stock zoomed 111% from January low? During the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), Data Patterns recorded order inflows of approximately ₹1,121 crore, an increase of 216 per cent YoY, reflecting healthy demand across multiple defence and aerospace programs. The order inflows were well diversified across radar systems, avionics, electronic warfare, services and strategic electronics applications, demonstrating increasing customer confidence in the company’s technological capabilities and execution track record, Data Patterns said in the Q4 earnings conference.

As on May 15, 2026, the company’s order book stood at approximately ₹2,062 crore, including orders negotiated, which provides a strong revenue visibility over the coming years. In addition, the management said the company continues to see a healthy pipeline of opportunities across radar systems, electronic warfare and advanced defence electronics. Other than the order book, additional single vendor contracts based on already supplied products, which can fructify into contract this financial year stands at ₹1,900 crore, the management said. The management believes the global defence industry is entering a multi-decade investment cycle driven by rising geopolitical uncertainties, accelerated modernization programs and increasing focus on self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Advanced electronics, radar systems, electronic warfare and intelligent surveillance capabilities are becoming central to modern defence preparedness globally.