Datamatics pops 9% on automatic fare collection deal for Pune Metro Line 3

Datamatics share price: Information technology Datamatics share price rallied up to 9.01 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 679.75 per share on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

The uptick in Datamatics share price came after the company announced that it has been issued the Notification of Award (NoA) for design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and integration of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system for 23 stations of Pune Metro Line 3 in Maharashtra, India.

Under the deal, Datamatics will be responsible for deploying the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) system across 23 stations between Hinjewadi and Civil Court (Shivaji Nagar) in Pune, spanning a fully elevated route of approximately 23 km. The initiative is part of the Pune Metro Line 3 project, a public-private partnership between the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) and a joint venture consisting of TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH (a subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services).

The project follows a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) model for 35 years, the company said.

The AFC system aims to offer a seamless and efficient commuting experience for passengers, utilising the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) standard. This will allow commuters to use EMV open-loop contactless cards and QR-based ticketing.

The multi-modal payment system is designed to be future-ready, enabling mobility across various transit operators in Pune and contributing to the development of a unified and efficient transportation network, as envisioned under the National Common Mobility Mission (NCMC).

Also Read

Rahul Kanodia, vice chairman and CEO of Datamatics said, “Datamatics is the only Indian Company to have a robust AFC solution. Over the years, we have invested in building expertise in AFC technology and have been part of large global projects. In India, we are proud to be part of Lucknow Metro, Mumbai Metro, Kolkata Metro, Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor and now the prestigious Pune Metro.”

Moreover, Datamatics stated that the proposed AFC system will effectively manage passenger flow, reduce the risk of fraud, and enhance revenue collection. By minimising reliance on manual ticketing staff and providing real-time traffic and revenue management data, the system will improve operational efficiency for the operator.

About Datamatics

Datamatics provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a complete digital approach, the company portfolio spans across Digital Technology Solutions, Business Process Management and Engineering Services powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics does business with global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organisations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has a presence across 4 continents, with major delivery centres in the USA, India, and the Philippines.