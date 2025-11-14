Home / Markets / News / DCB Bank zooms 37% in 1 month, trades at 5-year high; here's why

DCB Bank zooms 37% in 1 month, trades at 5-year high; here's why

Shares of DCB Bank rallied 5% to ₹177.45 and were trading at its highest level since February 2020.

DCB Bank
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Share price of DCB Bank today

 
Shares of DCB Bank hit an over five-year high at ₹177.45, as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock of the private sector bank is trading at its highest level since February 2020. It had hit a record high of ₹244.60 on June 25, 2019. 
 
At 02:47 PM; DCB Bank was quoting 3 per cent higher at ₹174.60. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.33 per cent at 84,202.
 
In the past one month, DCB Bank outperformed the market by soaring 37 per cent, as against 2.5 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. Further, thus far in the calendar year 2025, the stock has appreciated by 45 per cent, as compared to 7 per cent rise in the benchmark index.
 

What’s driving DCB Bank stock price?

 
For July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), DCB Bank reported a 18.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit after tax at ₹184 crore amid better net interest income (NII) and controlled provisions.
 
DCB Bank’s NII grew 17.1 per cent YoY to ₹590 crore, while NIM improved 3bp QoQ to 3.23 per cent. Business growth was healthy with advances growth of 19 per cent YoY/3.4 per cent QoQ to ₹53,000 crore, whereas deposits grew 19 per cent YoY/4.4 per cent QoQ to ₹ 64,800 crore. Fresh slippages moderated to ₹400 crore (from ₹580 crore in Q1FY26). The GNPA/ NNPA ratios improved 7bp/1bp QoQ to 2.91 per cent/1.21 per cent.
 
The management said the growth of deposits and advances continues to be strong. Strides made in reduction of cost of deposits and cost of borrowing has helped in NIM uptick. The rigor on employee productivity and technology adoption is driving down the Cost to Average Assets for the fifth consecutive quarter. Improved collections and recovery have resulted in much lower credit costs, it added.
 
Management expects 20 per cent YoY loan growth, NIMs at 3 per cent levels with deposits repricing. Cost to average assets to stabilize around 2.4 per cent and credit costs below 45bps. RoE guidance for FY27 is 13.5 per cent.
 

Brokerages view on DCB Bank

 
According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, DCB Bank reported a steady quarter with a beat in earnings amid lower provisions, healthy NII, and controlled opex. Margin improved 3bp QoQ, and the bank expects it to improve further going forward if no further rate cut occurs. Business growth was healthy with increased focus on gold loans and co-lending. 
 
Asset quality improved with slippages moderating sequentially, and management expects credit cost to remain below 45bp for the full year. The brokerage firm tweaks its earnings estimates for FY27 and projects FY27E RoA/RoE of 1.01 per cent/15.3 per cent. 
 
DCB Bank’s improving profitability trajectory, granular balance sheet, and stable asset quality reinforces its ability to deliver sustained earnings growth. With a strong capital position (CAR at 16.4 per cent), improving efficiency, and well-controlled credit costs, DCB is poised to deliver loan CAGR of ~20 per cent and RoA/RoE of 0.96 per cent/14.3 per cent over FY26–27E, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said. 
 
However, the stock is trading above both the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹165 and ₹144, respectively.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty50 atop 25,900; PSU Bank, FMCG shares rally; IT slips

Defence index soars 5% in 1 week; what's driving Paras, Data Patterns?

7 stocks gain up to 104% in FY26 as PAT up over 50% in Q1, Q2; Buy or sell?

Ipca Labs jumps 7% after Q2 results; buy, sell or hold? Analysts suggest

NDA leads Bihar elections 2025, global cues weak: Should you buy the dip?

Topics :Buzzing stocksDCB bankQ2 resultsstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story