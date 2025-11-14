Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty below 25,800; Early Bihar poll results limit downside
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 250 pts, Nifty below 25,800; Early Bihar poll results limit downside

Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, November 14: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index was up 0.03 per cent, but the Nifty SmallCap index was flat

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stock Market LIVE Updates

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the Sensex constituents, Tata Motors (TMCV), Infosys, Tata Steel, ITC, Tech Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki were the top laggards. Trent, Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports, and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers. 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices show mixed trends

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, IT, Metal, Realty, and Consumer Durables were trading lower.

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, the BSE Midcap index was down 0.03 per cent and the BSE Smallcap index was up 0.09 per cent

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens below 25,800

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 fell 111.25 points or 0.4 per cent to 25,767.90 levels.

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 190 points down

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex opened at 84,285.50 levels, down 193.17 points or 0.23 per cent.

9:14 AM

Bihar Election Results 2025: Early trends show NDA taking lead in Bihar Assembly Polls

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors are closely tracking the Bihar election results 2025. early trends show the National Democractic Alliance (NDA) taking lead over the Opposition's 'Mahagathbandhan'.
 

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle lower in pre-market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre market session, the BSE Sensex fell 415.91 points to 84,062.76 levels, and the NSE Nifty50 fell 111.25 points to 25,767.9 levels. 

9:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens lower on Friday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee opened 5 paise weaker on Friday, November 14. The domestic currency started trade at 88.72/ per US Dollar vs Thursday's close of 88.67/$
 

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama turns cautious on Tata Motors CV biz despite inline Q2 profitability

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama Institutional Equities (Nuvama) has maintained a cautious stance on Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle (CV) business after its September-quarter (Q2FY26) performance, which largely met expectations on profitability but reflected weaker-than-anticipated realisations and a subdued medium-term outlook for the domestic heavy truck cycle. READ MORE
 

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jubilant FoodWorks shines among QSR players in Q2

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts appreciated the Jubilant FoodWorks' positive surprise on growth, despite near-term margin pressures. Further, with the management reiterating its commitment to disciplined execution, measured store expansion, and a clear mid-term margin roadmap, analysts are looking at Q2FY26 as a pivotal quarter for the Domino's owner. READ MORE

8:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-open expert view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The market will be focused on the Bihar election outcome today. But the market reaction to the election results will be only temporary, whatever the results might be. The medium to long-term trend of the market will be dictated by fundamentals, particularly the earnings growth. On this front there is room for optimism as indicated by prospects of robust GDP growth and improving earnings growth. 
 
India’s underperformance this year is unlikely to last. It is important to understand that despite the big underperformance of Nifty, so far this year, Nifty continues to be the best performing index among the large markets of the world during the last 5-year period. The dip in corporate earnings in FY25 and the elevated valuations have been weighing on the market this year. This market construct is set to change for the better, going forward.

-- View by VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks slide as hawkish Fed comments crush hopes of early rate cut

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares joined a global selloff on Friday as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials doused hopes for a US rate cut next month, while a still messy data calendar added to the angst, hitting bonds, the dollar and even gold. Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.8 per cent on Friday, Australia's resources-heavy shares slid 1.5 per cent, while South Korea plunged 2.3 per cent. READ MORE

8:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT recovery key for Info Edge as Q2 growth lags on weak hiring trends

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hit by a slowdown in information technology (IT) hiring, Info Edge (India)’s results for the July–September quarter (Q2) of 2025-26 (FY26) fell short of brokerage expectations. What helped the online recruitment major offset the weak IT hiring trend was broad-based growth across other sectors. The stock, currently trading at 65–75x its 2026–27 (FY27) earnings per share (EPS) estimates, has fallen about 11 per cent over the past year. READ MORE

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Worst may be over for Asian Paints, but prospects still far from bright

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Paints reported a good performance for the second quarter (July-September) of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), with some help from base effects, despite strong competition and extended monsoon. Margin pressures, however, remain and are unlikely to ease, given the intense competition in the industry. READ MORE

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Derivatives strategy on IndiGo stock for November monthly expiry

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Long build is seen in IndiGo stock futures. This is indicated by an increase in Open Interest (OI) by 2 per cent with a 1.90-per cent rise in IndiGo share price on Thursday, Nov 13. The IndiGo stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart. READ MORE
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Bihar Elections 2025Stock Market NewsShare Market TodayMARKET LIVEBSE SensexNSE NiftyBSENSEUS marketsAsian marketsQ2 resultsIPOsGift Nifty

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News