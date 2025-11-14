NDA leads Bihar elections 2025, global cues weak: Should you buy the dip?

Technical charts suggest that short-term trend of Sensex, Nifty and MidCap indices is positive, and can rally up to 11%; SmallCap, however, shows a negative bias. Here are the key levels to track.

Sensex, Nifty, MidCap indices are favourably placed on the charts, and can potentially rally up to 11% from here.