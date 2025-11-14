NDA leads Bihar elections 2025, global cues weak: Should you buy the dip?

NiftyCurrent Level: 25,850 Likely Target: 26,400 Upside Potential: 2.1% Support: 25,775; 25,372 Resistance: 26,000; 26,100 Technical chart shows that the Nifty 50 index tested support at the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at 25,775 and has bounced back in intra-day trade. Chart suggests that the short-term trend is likely to remain up as long as the index holds above 25,372.
BSE SensexCurrent Level: 84,360 Likely Target: 88,000 Upside Potential: Support: 83,900; 83,200; 82,850 Resistance: 85,150; 86,130; 87,000 The BSE Sensex is likely to exhibit a bullish bias for the rest of the year, as long as the index holds above 82,850. Near support for the index is seen at 83,900 followed by 83,200. On the upside, the Sensex can potentially rally to 88,000-mark. Interim resistance can be anticipated around 85,150, 86,130 and 87,000 levels.
Nifty MidCap 150Current Level: 22,384 Likely Target: 24,900 Upside Potential: 11.2% Support: 22,400; 22,100; 21,750 Resistance: 23,100; 23,800; 24,350 The Nifty MidCap index has rebounded into the positive zone, and is seen quoting alongside the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart. The short-term trend for the MidCap index is likely to remain positive above 21,750, with intermediate support visible around 22,400 and 22,100 levels.
Nifty SmallCap 250Current Level: 17,089 Likely Target: 16,130 Downside Risk: 5.6% Support: 16,878; 16,425 Resistance: 17,121; 17,207; 17,427 The Nifty SmallCap index has also recouped losses and seen holding marginal gains. The overall trend for the SmallCap index, however, remains tepid with key resistance seen at 17,427. Interim hurdles for the index are seen placed around the 50-DMA and the 100-DMA at 17,121 and 17,207 levels.
