7 stocks gain up to 104% in FY26 as PAT up over 50% in Q1, Q2; Buy or sell?

HBL EngineeringCurrent Price: ₹1,007 Likely Target: ₹1,175 Upside Potential: 16.7% Support: ₹946; ₹930; ₹900 Resistance: ₹1,038; ₹1,097 HBL Engineering stock has near support at ₹946; while the broader trend is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹930 - ₹900 support zone. On the upside, the stock can potentially extend the rally to ₹1,175; with interim resistance anticipated around ₹1,038 and ₹1,097 levels.
GE Vernova T&DCurrent Price: ₹3,078 Likely Target: ₹3,500 Upside Potential: 13.7% Support: ₹3,022; ₹2,970; ₹2,770 Resistance: ₹3,170; ₹3,300; ₹3,400 GE Vernova T&D share has thus far hit a record high at ₹3,324. The stock can potentially surge to ₹3,500 on the upside, with interim resistance likely around ₹3,170, ₹3,300 and ₹3,400 levels. The trend is likely to remain up above ₹2,770, with support visible around the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹3,022 and the 50-DMA at ₹2,970.
Syrma SGS TechnologyCurrent Price: ₹888 Likely Target: ₹1,080 Upside Potential: 21.6% Support: ₹842; ₹810; ₹770 Resistance: ₹923; ₹960; ₹1,010 The near-term bias for Syrma SGS is likely to be upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹842, below which support is seen at ₹810 and ₹770 levels. On the upside, the stock can spurt to ₹1,080; with intermediate resistance likely around ₹923, ₹960 and ₹1,010 levels.
Force MotorsCurrent Price: ₹17,500 Likely Target: ₹20,700 Upside Potential: 18.3% Support: ₹17,350; ₹16,335 Resistance: ₹18,640; ₹19,780 Force Motors stock is seen trading around its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹17,350. The bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock trades above ₹16,335. On the upside, the stock can bounce back to ₹20,700, with interim resistance seen around ₹18,640 and ₹19,780.
Hitachi EnergyCurrent Price: ₹21,475 Likely Target: ₹24,550 Upside Potential: 14.3% Support: ₹20,950; ₹19,900; ₹19,200 Resistance: ₹22,100; ₹22,800; ₹23,500 Hitachi Energy (POWERINDIA) has surged nearly 21 per cent so far in November, following a three-month dip. The stock once again is trading at life-time highs, and can possibly jump to ₹24,550, with interim resistance likely at ₹22,100, ₹22,800 and ₹23,500. The bias is likely to be positive above ₹19,200, with interim support visible at ₹20,950 and ₹19,900.
Laurus LabsCurrent Price: ₹1,005 Likely Target: ₹910 Downside Risk: 9.5% Support: ₹980; ₹950 Resistance: ₹1,045 Laurus Labs stock is trading in an overbought zone, wherein the stock may face resistance around the Fibonacci extension at ₹1,045. On the downside, ₹980 is a key bullish pivot; break and sustained trade below the same can see the stock dip towards ₹910 on profit-taking. Interim support can be expected around ₹950 levels.
BSECurrent Price: ₹2,816 Likely Target: ₹3,460 Upside Potential: 22.9% Support: ₹2,740; ₹2,615; ₹2,550; ₹2,450 Resistance: ₹3,030; ₹3,197; ₹3,460; ₹3,674 BSE share is likely to trade with a bullish bias as long as it quotes above ₹2,740; below which support for the stock is seen at ₹2,615, ₹2,550 and ₹2,450 levels. On the upside, the stock is seen headed towards its all-time high of ₹3,030. On the upside, the stock can zoom to ₹3,885 levels in the bullish case scenario. Intermediate hurdles for BSE can be anticipated around ₹3,197, ₹3,460 and ₹3,674.
