DCM Shriram stock falls 2% after Q1 results; check key numbers here

DCM Shriram share price today: Shares of leading Chlor Alkali manufacturer DCM Shriram fell over 2 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,357 on the NSE after the company posted its June quarter numbers for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26).

DCM Shriram Q1FY26 results

In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, DCM Shriram reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹113.8 crore, up 13 per cent from ₹100.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹3,455.2 crore, up 12.4 per cent compared to ₹3,073 crore in Q1FY25. Its profit before depreciation, interest and tax (PBDIT) also rose 19 per cent to ₹325.7 crore in the reported quarter compared to ₹273.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's revenue from the Chemicals and Vinyl segment increased 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,114 crore compared to ₹842 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Revenue from the fertiliser business also grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹390 crore. However, the Sugar and Ethanol unit witnessed a decline of 14 per cent to ₹824 crore.