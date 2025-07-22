Shares of Havells India rose even after it reported a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in its June quarter net profit as analysts remained upbeat over the medium term given the demand recovery.

The consumer electronics major's stock rose as much as 1.56 per cent during the day to ₹1,555 per share. The stock pared some gains to trade 0.45 per cent higher at ₹1,538 apiece, compared to a 0.15 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:34 AM.

Havells India Q1 results

The Noida-based company reported a 14.72 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹347.53 crore in Q1FY26. The company also reported a 6.10 per cent YoY fall in consolidated total income, amounting to ₹5,524.53 crore for the quarter under review.

The consolidated total expenses of the company remained flat at ₹5,054.78 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹5,334.54 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Havells India segment-wise performance The company's best-performing segment was the cable business, which generated ₹1,933.22 crore in revenue in Q1 FY26, marking a 27 per cent YoY increase. The company attributed this rise to capacity expansion and strong industrial-infrastructure demand. However, revenue from Lloyd Consumer declined 34.11 per cent YoY to ₹1,271.11 crore in Q1 FY26. "Lloyd's performance was impacted by a weak summer season compared to a strong season last year and flattish growth in the first half (H1) of calendar year 2025 (January to June)," the company said.

In the electrical consumer durables (ECD) segment, unseasonal rains and a shorter summer season impacted demand for fans and air coolers. Analysts on Havells India Q1 results Nuvama Institutional Equities said that the cable business offset the weak Q1 results with healthy margin and volume growth. Unseasonal rains and a shortened summer further aggravated the weak consumer sentiment, the brokerage said. Analysts expect the weak showing is a near-term concern, and anticipate the performance to ramp up over medium term as inventory normalises and consumer demand strengthens. Nuvama trimmed their FY26–28 earnings per share (EPS) by 3-5 per cent, which is 6-8 per cent below consensus.

Antique Stock Broking said that Havells has built multiple growth levers by expanding its product portfolio in the core electricals segment and entering the white goods category through the Lloyd acquisition. This positions it well to benefit from a recovery in consumer discretionary demand. Following a weak Q1FY26 performance, especially in Lloyd and the Electrical Consumer Durables (ECD) segment, Antique Stock Broking cut their FY26 and FY27 estimates by 6 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. Analysts retained the 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹1,797.