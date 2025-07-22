Home / Markets / News / Food for portfolio: This stock can deliver up to 30% gain, chart suggests

Food for portfolio: This stock can deliver up to 30% gain, chart suggests

Shares of Eternal are likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹287 - ₹283 support zone, shows the daily technical chart.

Zomato, food delivery, food aggregator, swiggy
premium
Eternal stock can potentially rally up to ₹391 levels, suggests the yearly Fibonacci chart. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)
Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Eternal stock, formerly known as Zomato, zoomed 14.5 per cent to hit a new life-time high of ₹311.25 on the NSE backed by heavy volumes of around 8 crore shares in the first 25 minutes of trade on Tuesday, as the stock reacted to the Q1 earnings.  Eternal, the parent company of the online food-delivery Zomato and quick-commerce Blinkit, has gained as much as 17 per cent thus far in July, and a massive 54 per cent since the start of the financial year 2025-26.  On the earnings front, the company reported a net profit of ₹25 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, as against ₹253 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Eternal's revenue, however, registered a healthy 70.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth at ₹7,167 crore in Q1FY26, when compared with ₹4,206 crore in Q1FY25.  Post the Q1 earnings, analysts at prominent brokerage houses inlcuding the likes of Nourma and Motilal Oswal to name a few - upgraded Eternal stock, with a revised upside target price. READ BROKERAGE VIEWS  Meanwhile, on the technical chart the stock has witnessed a sharp breakout on the daily and the weekly scale. Here's what to expect next as per the charts. 

Eternal

Current Price: ₹301  Likely Target: ₹391  Upside Potential: 29.9%  Support: ₹287; ₹283  Resistance: ₹321; ₹348; ₹370  Eternal stock has zoomed past the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily and the weekly chart, thus qualifying as a momentum breakout. The charts suggest that the near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹283 - ₹287 support zone. 
 
  Further, a weekly close above ₹273 shall confirm a fresh breakout on the weekly chart for the first time since January 24, 2025. As such, the overall bias at the counter shall remain favourable for a longer period of time.  On the upside, the yearly Fibonacci chart suggests that Eternal stock can potentially zoom up to ₹391 levels - this implies an upside potential of almost 30 per cent from present levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock in the year ahead can be anticipated around ₹321, ₹348 and ₹370 levels. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Havells India gains despite Q1 profit drop; is long-term bet worth it?

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty tests 25,150; Eternal zooms 14%, Swiggy 6.5%

Will Titan's 67% acquisition of Damas boost profitability in GCC region?

Rupee snaps four-day fall amid dip in oil prices; opens at 86.25/$

Premium

UltraTech Cement gets target upgrades on solid Q1 show, integration wins

Topics :ZomatoBlinkitTrading strategiesMarket technicalsstocks technical analysistechnical chartsStocks to buyStock RecommendationsStock tipsStock ideasTrading calls

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story