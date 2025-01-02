DCX Systems rises 3% on securing Rs 19-cr order from Israel's Elta Systems

DCX Systems shares rises 3.1 per cent in trade on BSE logging an intraday high at Rs 369.5 per share. The stock was in demand after the company received an order worth Rs 19.33 crore from Elta Systems Ltd, Israel.

Around 10:20 AM, DCX share price was up 1.09 per cent at Rs 362.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.50 per cent at 78,899.69. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 4,030.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 451.9 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 235 per share.

Under the contract, DCX Systems will manufacture and supply Backplane Module Assemblies to Elta Systems. The order is worth $2,261,769.60 which is equivalent to about Rs 19.33 crore at an exchange rate of 1$ = Rs 85.5.

ALSO READ: DCX Systems hits 5% upper limit on Rs 460-cr order from Lockheed Martin Earlier, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench approved the scheme of amalgamation of VNG Technology Private Limited, the Promoter of the company, with Raneal Technologies.

DCX Systems specialises in providing end-to-end solutions in the field of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), particularly for industries such as defense, aerospace, telecom, and automotive. The company was founded in 2011 and has rapidly grown to become a significant player in the Indian electronics manufacturing sector.

The company focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing of complex electronic systems and assemblies. They provide services like printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, cable assemblies, system integration, and testing, catering to both commercial and defense sectors. They are known for offering tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of clients across various industries, with a strong emphasis on high-quality, reliable products.

The company is committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, and it continues to expand its portfolio of services to meet the increasing demand for advanced electronic systems across a range of critical sectors.

In the past one year, DCX Systems shares have gained 5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9.2 per cent.