Deal wins, growth rates likely to help LTIMindtree outperform peers

Information technology (IT) major LTIMindtree (LTIM) reported good results for the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27). Revenue was $1.2 billion in Q1FY27, up 0.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in constant currency (CC). The EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin was 15.5 per cent. Adjusted net profit came in at around Rs 1,470 crore, up 9.5 per cent Q-o-Q and 17.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In rupee terms, revenue was up 18 per cent, EBIT was up 27.9 per cent, and adjusted net profit rose 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27.