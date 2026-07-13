Deal wins, growth rates likely to help LTIMindtree outperform peers

The software headcount increased by 181, utilisation improved by 70 bps Q-o-Q to 86.4 per cent, and attrition was flat at 13.3 per cent. Order inflows were $1.68 billion, down 0.6 per cent Q-o-Q. Utilisation is within the targeted 86-87 per cent band. Headcount stood at 87,886 at the end of the quarter, with fresher additions of 1,100-1,300 in Q1FY27 and similar intake expected through FY27.
Among verticals, BFSI saw margin improvement driven by revenue recovery. In technology, growth was led by North America. In manufacturing, the production segment declined 5.7 per cent Q-o-Q in CC terms but recorded 5.3 per cent Y-o-Y CC growth. Consumer revenue dipped 0.7 per cent Q-o-Q in CC terms but grew 18.2 per cent Y-o-Y in CC terms. The sequential decline was linked to delayed ramp-ups tied to the PAN project and West Asia supply chain hardware delays. This is expected to accelerate in Q2FY27. Combined artificial intelligence (AI) revenue (Business AI, Creative AI and Industrial AI) reached $150 million per quarter.