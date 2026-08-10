Google will begin shutting down Google Assistant on Android phones from September 4, moving users to Gemini as the company's default mobile voice assistant, according to an email Google has started sending to users, as reported by Ars Technica.

The transition will not happen for everyone on the same day. Google said the process could take several weeks to complete, meaning some users may continue to see Google Assistant for a while after September 4. Users who have already switched to Gemini will not see a change.

Google had announced the broader transition in March 2025, when it said it would upgrade more mobile users from Google Assistant to Gemini and eventually stop making the classic Assistant available on most mobile devices. Google also said tablets, cars, headphones and watches connected to phones would move to Gemini.

Google Assistant is being replaced by Gemini

The September 4 transition marks the next stage of Google's move away from its traditional voice assistant, which launched in 2016. Gemini has increasingly taken over the functions previously handled by Google Assistant, including voice commands and actions across Android apps.

Google's current support documentation says Gemini can be used as the primary mobile assistant on Android. It can respond to "Hey Google", answer questions about content on the screen and perform actions such as sending messages, controlling media and managing alarms and timers.

However, the move also means some familiar Assistant features may work differently. Google itself acknowledges that some features previously available in Assistant are not supported in Gemini, while its support documentation says Gemini is still evolving.

For users who have relied on Assistant for quick commands, the change could therefore be noticeable. While Assistant was built around relatively predictable voice commands, Gemini uses a generative AI system that can handle longer, more conversational requests but may not always respond in the same way to simple commands.

Android Auto, watches and headphones also move to Gemini

The change will extend beyond Android phones. According to Ars Technica, ending Assistant on mobile will also affect devices that depend on a phone for smart features, including smartwatches, headphones and cars using Android Auto. Most Google smart home devices have already started moving to Gemini.

ALSO READ: Kitesurf explained: Cloudflare's browser built for AI agents, not humans Google’s current Android Auto support page also says that Gemini can handle calls, messages, directions and music, while also supporting more natural, conversational requests.

Some devices will keep Google Assistant for now

The transition will not immediately cover every Google-powered device. Ars Technica noted that Android-powered TVs and set-top boxes, along with cars using Google built-in, were not included in Google's September 4 notification. Google has not provided a date for their move to Gemini.

There could also be exceptions for some older phones or regions where Gemini is not supported. Ars Technica reported that users with devices below Gemini's minimum specifications, or those in unsupported regions, may retain access to Assistant for longer.