Home / Markets / News / Debt fund managers take active calls to risk-proof their portfolios

Debt fund managers take active calls to risk-proof their portfolios

This is even as most fund managers do not foresee hike in rates

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Debt fund managers are deploying different strategies to shield their portfolios amid an uncertain interest-rate scenario.

SBI Mutual Fund (MF) has been raising its cash holdings, while ICICI MF is betting on Government of India (GoI) floating-rate bonds to take advantage of their attractive accruals.

Meanwhile, most of the fund managers remain bullish on the short to medium duration of the yield curve.

“Portfolio strategy, while being aligned with the fund templates, is based on the expectation that liquidity and monetary policy in India may remain tight in the near future.

That broadly involves a lower duration stance and adequate portfolio liquidity to be in a position to be flexible in the changing market landscape,” said Rajeev Radhakrishnan, chief investment officer (CIO), fixed income, SBI MF.

The fund house’s lower duration stance is evident from the dynamic bond fund portfolio. At the end of July 2023, the average duration of the portfolio stood at 3.9 years, lowest among the larger schemes.

Fixed income CIO of ICICI Prudential MF, Manish Banthia, is not expecting changes in the interest rate and is focusing on accruals to lift portfolio yields.

“We believe we are right now in a state of interest-rate neutrality. In such a scenario, accruals become the main strategy. One of the instruments providing good accrual income in our various fixed income schemes is the GoI floater bonds. We have a sizable exposure to these instruments, which has helped us enhance the overall portfolio yield. Yields continue to remain attractive due to high accruals from GoI floater bonds,” he said.

The interest rate of GoI floating-rate bonds is revised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) every six months based on the yields of the 182-day Treasury bills. In May, the RBI had announced a 6.97 per cent interest rate for floating-rate bonds 2024.

Fund managers said that while inflation had gone up, the RBI was unlikely to raise rates.

“The RBI is likely to be patient with the recent food price shock. This is owing to the temporary nature of the shock as well as the evolving global growth outlook. Meanwhile, bond markets are already partly pricing in a rate increase, and the five-year government bond is currently at an adequate valuation cushion to the overnight rate. Thus, bond volatility will likely remain relatively contained. We continue to remain invested, preferring the three- to six-year maturity part of the curve,” said Suyash Choudhary, head – fixed income, Bandhan Asset Management Company (AMC).

“We were not expecting rate cuts this year and have been broadly maintaining a neutral duration stance over the last quarter. The current bout of high inflation is because of elevated food prices. We do not believe that the RBI will opt for an increase again, unless there are other inflationary pressures,” said Puneet Pal, head of fixed income, PGIM India Mutual Fund.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

JK Lakshmi Cement's proposal to increase inter corporate limit rejected

RIL, Linde India: Trading strategies for buzzing stocks of the day

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

RailTel Corporation surges 12% on heavy volumes; stock nears record high

Stock of this metering solutions provider zooms over 200% in 3 months

Topics :debt fund investmentsICICI MFSBI Mutual Fund

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in Nuh

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story