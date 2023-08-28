Debt fund managers take active calls to risk-proof their portfolios

Debt fund managers are deploying different strategies to shield their portfolios amid an uncertain interest-rate scenario.

SBI Mutual Fund (MF) has been raising its cash holdings, while ICICI MF is betting on Government of India (GoI) floating-rate bonds to take advantage of their attractive accruals.



Meanwhile, most of the fund managers remain bullish on the short to medium duration of the yield curve.

“Portfolio strategy, while being aligned with the fund templates, is based on the expectation that liquidity and monetary policy in India may remain tight in the near future.



That broadly involves a lower duration stance and adequate portfolio liquidity to be in a position to be flexible in the changing market landscape,” said Rajeev Radhakrishnan, chief investment officer (CIO), fixed income, SBI MF.

The fund house’s lower duration stance is evident from the dynamic bond fund portfolio. At the end of July 2023, the average duration of the portfolio stood at 3.9 years, lowest among the larger schemes.



Fixed income CIO of ICICI Prudential MF, Manish Banthia, is not expecting changes in the interest rate and is focusing on accruals to lift portfolio yields.

“We believe we are right now in a state of interest-rate neutrality. In such a scenario, accruals become the main strategy. One of the instruments providing good accrual income in our various fixed income schemes is the GoI floater bonds. We have a sizable exposure to these instruments, which has helped us enhance the overall portfolio yield. Yields continue to remain attractive due to high accruals from GoI floater bonds,” he said.



The interest rate of GoI floating-rate bonds is revised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) every six months based on the yields of the 182-day Treasury bills. In May, the RBI had announced a 6.97 per cent interest rate for floating-rate bonds 2024.

Fund managers said that while inflation had gone up, the RBI was unlikely to raise rates.



“The RBI is likely to be patient with the recent food price shock. This is owing to the temporary nature of the shock as well as the evolving global growth outlook. Meanwhile, bond markets are already partly pricing in a rate increase, and the five-year government bond is currently at an adequate valuation cushion to the overnight rate. Thus, bond volatility will likely remain relatively contained. We continue to remain invested, preferring the three- to six-year maturity part of the curve,” said Suyash Choudhary, head – fixed income, Bandhan Asset Management Company (AMC).

“We were not expecting rate cuts this year and have been broadly maintaining a neutral duration stance over the last quarter. The current bout of high inflation is because of elevated food prices. We do not believe that the RBI will opt for an increase again, unless there are other inflationary pressures,” said Puneet Pal, head of fixed income, PGIM India Mutual Fund.



