JSW Steel-JFE JV to unlock value at BPSL and strengthen balance sheet

JSW Steel (JSTL) has announced a restructuring that unlocks value from Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) and changes the balance sheet. JSTL will do a slump sale of a 50 per cent stake in BPSL to Japan’s JFE Steel in two equal tranches totalling Rs 15,700 crore in cash. This implies an enterprise value of Rs 53,000 crore for the sale, along with an associated debt transfer that should lead to Rs 37,000 crore of deleveraging.

What is the valuation implied for BPSL and how is it structured?

The enterprise value comprises Rs 31,500 crore of equity value and another Rs 21,500 crore of debt transfer. The latter includes BPSL’s existing borrowings of Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 16,500 crore of additional debt to be raised at JSW Sambalpur (the entity that acquired BPSL through a Rs 24,500 crore slump sale).

What changes has JSW Steel made ahead of the JFE partnership? Ahead of the JFE partnership, JSTL merged Piombino, the intermediate holding company for BPSL, into the parent by acquiring the entire 17.35 per cent stake of JSW Shipping in Piombino at an implied equity value of Rs 43,000 crore by swapping equity of JSTL. This resulted in the promoter stake rising from 45.32 per cent to 46.74 per cent in JSTL. Overall, JSW Steel will receive Rs 24,500 crore in cash for the slump sale of its stake and will also get Rs 7,900 crore through equity dilution on the back of the share swap agreement with Piombino, which owned 17.35 per cent of BPSL.

What are the key deal timelines and debt moves? Management expects the deal to be completed in 6-9 months, with key timelines being the slump sale cash consideration of Rs 24,483 crore by March 2026 (including a first tranche of Rs 7,875 crore by JFE), and a second tranche of Rs 7,875 crore by JFE by June 2026. This would be followed by deconsolidation of existing Rs 5,000 crore debt into the new entity and new debt issuance of Rs 16,000 crore, taking total debt to Rs 21,000 crore. How will the JV alter the corporate structure?

Post the transactions, BPSL will remain a legal entity, but its steel business will be carved out and housed under the new JV. This eliminates an intermediate promoter-owned entity and ensures direct ownership of JSW Kalinga by JSTL, simplifying accounting and clarifying the corporate structure while bringing in JFE as a 50 per cent JV partner. Why is the transaction seen as positive for JSW Steel? The deleveraging strengthens JSTL’s balance sheet. Bringing in JFE Steel as a 50 per cent partner at a decent valuation could also help JSTL acquire expertise and strategic flexibility needed for the next cycle of growth. The share of profits will flow directly to net earnings for JSTL while improving leverage ratios, with net debt to operating profit likely to reduce to 1.7 times by FY27 from nearly 3 times now.

Along with JFE’s technological expertise, JSW is looking to leverage its project execution capabilities to ensure it is well placed for the next phase of growth opportunities. There is consensus across the industry that, despite expansions by all major players, India’s demand for steel will probably overrun supply in the next five years. Given that the deal values BPSL at Rs 53,000 crore, this implies a valuation of $1,400 per tonne of capacity. The reduction of debt will lead to a value accretion for JSTL of over Rs 30 per share. For the JV partner, it provides access to India’s high-growth market.

How do the valuation multiples compare with JSW Steel’s own? The transaction implies an enterprise value-to-operating profit multiple of 10 times for BPSL, assuming an operating profit per tonne of Rs 12,000, safeguard duty continuation, and full utilisation of BPSL’s 4.5 million tonnes per annum capacity. JSTL traded at an enterprise value-to-operating profit of around nine times, which suggests the terms are near the upper end of fair value. The collaboration may enable continued collaboration on value-added products with JFE (such as automotive steel and grain-oriented electric sheets) by leveraging JSTL’s operational capabilities with JFE’s technological expertise.