Decks cleared for India's first passive hybrid mutual fund offering

Passive offerings by mutual funds (MFs) are set to expand to the hybrid space with Edelweiss MF announcing the launch of the Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8–13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index Fund.

The passive space is so far limited to equity, debt and commodities. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had first announced plans to allow passive hybrid funds in 2024. While the final guidelines came in December 2025, launches were not possible until recently as no debt index met the regulator’s minimum assets under management (AUM) requirement of ₹5,000 crore. The Nifty 8–13 year G-Sec index is the first constant-duration index to cross the threshold.