Decks cleared for India's first passive hybrid mutual fund offering

Edelweiss MF is entering the space with an equity-oriented hybrid fund. The index — Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8–13 yr G-Sec 70:30 — has a superior performance record compared to most active aggressive hybrid funds and balanced advantage funds in the three-year and five-year periods, according to the fund house.
"It is the first hybrid passive product in India, combining simplicity and innovation to solve a customer need that has remained unaddressed for decades. With two powerful asset classes and a disciplined allocation framework, this fund can work across market cycles to deliver a smoother investing experience for many investors," said Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss MF.