DEE Development Engineers shares soar on order win from L&T's unit

Share price of DEE Development Engineers soared up to 3.1 per cent at Rs 362 per share on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals.

This positive performance followed the company securing a purchase order worth Rs 26.58 crore from L&T Energy Hydrocarbon, a division of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The order involves piping spool fabrication, including NDT, PWHT, blasting, and painting.

DEE Development Engineers specialises in providing customised process piping solutions for sectors such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals, and other process industries through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing.

The stock price of the company has soared 8.3 per cent from its issue price of Rs 203. The company debuted on the Indian bourses on August 26, 2024 and successfully raised Rs 418.01 crore.