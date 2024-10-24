Deepak Builders IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Deepak Builders IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO shares is scheduled for today, Thursday, October 24, 2024. The three-day subscription window to bid for the Deepak Builders IPO closed yesterday, receiving strong participation from investors.

The public issue of Deepak Builders, which was available at a price band of Rs 1865-1960 with a lot size of 7 shares, received bids for 37,24,79,872 shares against 89,67,061 shares offered, thus getting oversubscribed 41.54 times by the last date of subscription, as per the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Deepak Builders IPO final subscription status

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) placed the highest bids for the Deepak Builders IPO, with a subscription rate of 82.47 times, followed by retail investors at 39.79 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 13.91 times.

How to check Deepak Builders IPO allotment status

The shares of Deepak Builders are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the allotment status by visiting the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

- Check Deepak Builders IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

- Check Deepak Builders IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

- Check Deepak Builders IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Deepak Builders IPO GMP today

The unlisted shares of Deepak Builders continue to command a strong premium in the grey market, ahead of their listing. The company's shares were trading at a premium of around Rs 50 against the upper end of the IPO price of Rs 203, reflecting a GMP of 24.63 per cent, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Deepak Builders expected listing price

Shares of Deepak Builders are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, October 28, 2024. If the current trends in the grey market sustain, Deepak Builders shares may list at around Rs 253 (IPO GMP + Upper price band), yielding a return of around 25 per cent to its investors.

Deepak Builders & Engineers is a leading Indian construction company. The company builds residential, commercial, and industrial projects with quality and reliability, operating in major cities and delivering innovative spaces.