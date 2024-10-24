Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Waaree Energies IPO allotment today; check status, GMP & likely gains

Once the allotment of the Waaree Energies IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime

Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 8:41 AM IST
Waaree Energies IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for Waaree Energies IPO shares is likely to be finalised today. The Rs 4,321.44 crore Waaree Energies IPO attracted a staggering 97.34 lakh applications, setting a new record and eclipsing Bajaj Housing Finance's September 2024 IPO. Waaree Energies on Friday, October 18 announced it has mobilised Rs 1,277 crore from anchor investors.
 
Waaree Energies IPO, which was available at a price band of Rs 1,865-1,960 with a lot size of 7 shares, received an overwhelming response, with bids for 1,60,91,70,633 shares against 2,10,79,384 shares offered, thus getting oversubscribed 76.34 times by the last date of subscription, according to BSE data.
 
Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) placed the highest bids for the Waaree Energies IPO, with a subscription rate of 208.63 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 62.49 times. Meanwhile, the portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 10.79 times by the last day of subscription.
 
Waaree Energies IPO allotment status  
The shares of Waaree Energies are expected to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue.
 
Alternatively, use the following direct links:

- Check Waaree Energies IPO Allotment Status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx 
- Check Waaree Energies IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
  - Check Waaree Energies IPO Allotment Status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 
Waaree Energies IPO grey market premium (GMP)  
Ahead of its debut on the stock exchanges, the unlisted shares of Waaree Energies are trading at a premium of approximately Rs 1,560, or 103.79 percent over the upper end of the IPO price, according to sources tracking grey market activities. This indicates a favorable listing gain for Waaree Energies shares.
 
Waaree Energies IPO listing price prediction  
Shares of Waaree Energies are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, October 28, 2024. If the current GMP sustains, Waaree Energies shares are expected to list around Rs 3,063 (GMP + issue price), potentially doubling investors' money.  Waaree Energies is a leading solar energy company in India with 12 GW of PV module manufacturing capacity. It operates five manufacturing facilities in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. The company provides a range of solar solutions, including manufacturing and EPC services. 
First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

