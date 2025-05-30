Deepak Fert, GSFC, RCF: Trading strategy for top fertiliser-related stocks

Deepak FertilisersCurrent Price: ₹1,507 Upside Potential: Support: ₹1,470; ₹1,445 Resistance: ₹1,579; ₹1,697 Deepak Fertilisers stock has given a fresh breakout on the daily chart in recent trading sessions, and is now on the verge of confirming a breakout on the weekly scale. A close above ₹1,445 shall confirm the weekly breakout. Meanwhile, the stock is expected to trade on a buoyant note as long as it holds above ₹1,470. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹1,815 levels; with intermediate hurdles likely around ₹1,579 and ₹1,697 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF)Current Price: ₹152.50 Upside Potential: Support: ₹143; ₹139 Resistance: ₹160; ₹162.40; ₹166.20 RCF stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart since late March 2025; and is now seen trading near its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹160. That apart, key hurdles for RCF stock are placed at ₹162.40 and ₹166.20 on the weekly scale. Since, key momentum oscillators are favourably placed; the stock may attempt a breakout above the resistance levels, and potentially soar to ₹180 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as RCF stock trades above ₹143 and ₹139 support levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | These 5 pharma stocks can fall up to 12% as technical charts flag caution
Chambal Fertilisers and ChemicalsCurrent Price: ₹585 Downside Risk: Support: ₹579; ₹562 Resistance: ₹633 Chambal Fertilisers stock has been treading downwards since the breakdown below its short-term (20-DMA) on May 14, 2025. The stock, at present, is seen testing support around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹579; below which near support exists at ₹562. Break of these support levels, could drag the stock towards its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹539. Similarly, a dip towards ₹520 cannot be ruled out. The near-term bias is likely to be negative as long as the stock trades below ₹633. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Coromandel InternationalCurrent Price: ₹2,355 Downside Risk: Support: ₹2,230; ₹2,190; ₹2,135 Resistance: ₹2,375; ₹2,450 Coromandel International has given a breakdown on the daily chart on Thursday, May 29. Technical chart shows near resistance for the stock at ₹2,375, while overall bias for Coromandel International stock is likely to be negative as long as it trades below ₹2,450. On the downside, the stock can potentially slide to ₹2,050, with support around ₹2,230, ₹2,190 and ₹2,135 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | HUL, Kaveri Seeds among 5 stock picks this monsoon; check upside potential
GSFCCurrent Price: ₹203.40 Upside Potential: 14.6% Downside Risk: 6.1% Support: ₹198 Resistance: ₹203; ₹212; ₹218 GSFC stock is seen testing the 200-DMA resistance, which stands at ₹203, in recent trading sessions. Key momentum oscillators are indicating a likely mixed bias for the stock at present levels. Chart suggests that GSFC has notable support around its 20-DMA at ₹198, followed by ₹191. On the upside, the stock faces overhead resistance around ₹212 and ₹218 levels. Breakout above these resistance levels shall augur well for the stock, with upside potential up to ₹233 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
