Deepak Fert, GSFC, RCF: Trading strategy for top fertiliser-related stocks

Technical outlook on Deepak Fertilisers, RCF, GSFC, Coromandel International and Chambal Fertiliser shares. Check key support, resistance and target levels here.

Technical charts hint at a positive bias for Deepak Fertilisers and RCF; while Chambal and Coromandel International may face downward pressure. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:54 AM IST
Fertiliser-related shares in India have witnessed a stellar rally in the stock market in the last three months. According to data from ACE Equity, 21 out of the 22 fertiliser-related listed stocks on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have rallied more than 10 per cent each; with Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals as the sole loser.  The NSE data shows that Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers and Krishana Phoschem have doubled investors' wealth in the last three months, on 100 per cent appreciation in respective share prices. Paradeep Phosphates stock has zoomed 90 per cent; Deepak Fertilisers and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers have soared 60 per cent since the start of March 2025.  Among others - 10 stocks including the likes of Coromandel International, Rama Phosphates, The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore (FACT), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF), Indian Phosphate, Aries Agro, Madras Fertilizers, National Fertilizers, Anya Polytech & Fertilizers and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) have rallied in the range of 21 - 39 per cent, shows the data.  In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index has gained 12.2 per cent, and the broader Nifty 500 index has advanced 15 per cent in the same period.  ALSO READ | TajGVK, Chalet: How to trade hotel stocks ahead of Leela Hotels listing?  Here's a trading strategy in the top listed fertiliser-related stocks on the NSE. 

Deepak Fertilisers

Current Price: ₹1,507  Upside Potential:  Support: ₹1,470; ₹1,445  Resistance: ₹1,579; ₹1,697  Deepak Fertilisers stock has given a fresh breakout on the daily chart in recent trading sessions, and is now on the verge of confirming a breakout on the weekly scale. A close above ₹1,445 shall confirm the weekly breakout. Meanwhile, the stock is expected to trade on a buoyant note as long as it holds above ₹1,470. On the upside, the stock can potentially zoom to ₹1,815 levels; with intermediate hurdles likely around ₹1,579 and ₹1,697 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF)

Current Price: ₹152.50  Upside Potential:  Support: ₹143; ₹139  Resistance: ₹160; ₹162.40; ₹166.20  RCF stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart since late March 2025; and is now seen trading near its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹160. That apart, key hurdles for RCF stock are placed at ₹162.40 and ₹166.20 on the weekly scale. Since, key momentum oscillators are favourably placed; the stock may attempt a breakout above the resistance levels, and potentially soar to ₹180 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as RCF stock trades above ₹143 and ₹139 support levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | These 5 pharma stocks can fall up to 12% as technical charts flag caution 

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals

Current Price: ₹585  Downside Risk:  Support: ₹579; ₹562  Resistance: ₹633  Chambal Fertilisers stock has been treading downwards since the breakdown below its short-term (20-DMA) on May 14, 2025. The stock, at present, is seen testing support around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹579; below which near support exists at ₹562. Break of these support levels, could drag the stock towards its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹539. Similarly, a dip towards ₹520 cannot be ruled out. The near-term bias is likely to be negative as long as the stock trades below ₹633. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Coromandel International

Current Price: ₹2,355  Downside Risk:  Support: ₹2,230; ₹2,190; ₹2,135  Resistance: ₹2,375; ₹2,450  Coromandel International has given a breakdown on the daily chart on Thursday, May 29. Technical chart shows near resistance for the stock at ₹2,375, while overall bias for Coromandel International stock is likely to be negative as long as it trades below ₹2,450. On the downside, the stock can potentially slide to ₹2,050, with support around ₹2,230, ₹2,190 and ₹2,135 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | HUL, Kaveri Seeds among 5 stock picks this monsoon; check upside potential 

GSFC

Current Price: ₹203.40  Upside Potential: 14.6%  Downside Risk: 6.1%  Support: ₹198  Resistance: ₹203; ₹212; ₹218  GSFC stock is seen testing the 200-DMA resistance, which stands at ₹203, in recent trading sessions. Key momentum oscillators are indicating a likely mixed bias for the stock at present levels. Chart suggests that GSFC has notable support around its 20-DMA at ₹198, followed by ₹191. On the upside, the stock faces overhead resistance around ₹212 and ₹218 levels. Breakout above these resistance levels shall augur well for the stock, with upside potential up to ₹233 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 
First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

