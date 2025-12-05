Delta Corp jumps 7% after promoter buys 1.4 million shares of company

Delta Corp shares jumped 6.6 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹73.29 per share. The buying on the counter came a day after one of the promoters bought additional shares of the company.

At 11:06 AM, Delta Corp share price was trading 1.85 per cent higher at ₹70.01 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 85,590.61.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,874.67 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹131.4, and its 52-week low was at ₹65.81.

In the past three-months, Delta Corp shares have declined 19 per cent against Sensex’s rise of 5.6 per cent. In a year, the stock has slipped 39 per cent.

On Thursday, December 4, 2025, according to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Jayant Mukund Modi, promoter in Delta Corp, purchased 14,00,000 shares at ₹68.46 per share through a bulk deal. As of September 2025, Jayant held 0.11 per cent stake or 3,00,200 shares in the company. The total promoter stakes in the company stood at 33.66 per cent. Other promoters include: Ambika Suneet Kothari, Gopika Singhania and Kalpana Singhania with 0.04 per cent stake each, while Urvi Piramal A held 0.01 per cent.

Among promoter groups, Aarti Pandit Family held 11.12 per cent stake, Anjali Mody Family and Aditi Mody Family held 11.11 per cent stake each. Delta Corp , a flagship company of the group, is the only listed company engaged in the casino gaming industry in India. Incorporated in 1990 as a textiles and real estate consultancy company, it has evolved into diversified segments like Casino gaming, Hospitality, and Real estate. Delta Corp, along with its subsidiaries, currently owns and operates casinos in India, in the states of Goa and Sikkim. It holds three of the six offshore gaming licenses issued in Goa, one land-based casino in Goa, and one in Sikkim.