Home / Markets / News / RBI responded to economic data; markets to remain range-bound: Analysts

RBI responded to economic data; markets to remain range-bound: Analysts

Besides cutting interest rates by 25 bps, the RBI also revised its GDP growth forecast for fiscal 2025-26 (FY26) upward to 7.3 per cent from the current estimate of 6.8 per cent

interest rates, MPC, RBI
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has responded to the economic data by cutting the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Friday, said analysts. The markets, they suggest, were expecting some adjustment in rates in the backdrop of the latest GDP (gross domestic product) numbers at 8.2 per cent for the September 2025 quarter.
 
That said, analysts do not expect a runaway rally in the markets from here on as the US tariffs still remain an overhang. Corporate earnings growth in the quarters ahead, rupee trajectory coupled with stable geopolitical situation, they said, will be key in determining market sentiment from here on. 
 
The rate cut was not a bolt from the blue, said U R Bhat, co-founder & director, Alphaniti Fintech. The Indian markets, Bhat believes, have learnt to live with the new reality of higher import duty. Exporters are diversifying and finding alternate markets; and with the Russian president in India, the industry can find new markets for its produce via negotiated trade deals, he said.  
 
“Inflation is as low as it can get. Trade deal uncertainty with the US will continue for some time. The RBI wanted to convey the right signals as regards interest rates in the light of inflation. The US Fed, too, may not be too aggressive in cutting rates. The rate cut back home reflects the confidence RBI and the government have on the domestic economy. The markets will mostly remain range-bound in the short-to-medium term, with gains capped at around 2 – 3 per cent from the current levels,” Bhat said.
 
Growth estimates recast
 
Besides cutting interest rates by 25 bps, the RBI also revised its GDP growth forecast for fiscal 2025-26 (FY26) upward to 7.3 per cent from the current estimate of 6.8 per cent. That apart, the inflation projection for FY26 was also revised to 2 per cent from 2.6 per cent projected earlier.
 
The unanimous nature of the decision in cutting rates by 25 bps, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, reflects the consensus in the monetary policy committee (MPC) that giving further boost to growth is a risk worth taking even in the context of depreciating rupee. 
 
“The projection of 7.3 per cent GDP growth for FY 26 is positive for the market. Banks will like the policy decision overall but are unlikely to respond very positively to the rate cut since their NIMs will come under pressure and they will face difficulties in mobilising deposits if deposit rates are lowered. Rate sensitives like autos and real estate stand to gain from the RBI cut,” Vijayakumar said. 
 
At the bourses, meanwhile, the BSE Sensex has rallied around 9 per cent thus far in calendar year 2025 (CY25). Mid-and small-cap indices, however, have been laggards with gains of 0.5 per cent and -7 per cent, respectively during this period, data shows.
 
The markets, said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, were expecting a rate cut, but it may not be sufficient to take the markets much higher from the current levels.
 
“The manufacturing sector needs more push and further cuts in rates to boost consumption. There are liquidity concerns, especially for stocks outside the Sensex and Nifty. That apart, rupee weakness is worrying, which will keep FII money from the Indian markets at bay. Though the large-caps may remain relatively stable, a significant upside is ruled out for now,” Chokkalingam said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HUL shares tumble 7% in trade; here's key trigger behind today's fall

Shriram Pistons share price rises 6% on acquisition update; detail here

Who is Avadhut Sathe, finfluencer banned by Sebi for unregistered advisory?

ITC Hotels share slip amid large trades; here's what investors should know

Motilal Oswal retains 'Buy' on JSW Infra as FY30 growth roadmap strengthens

Topics :Market LensMarket OutlookRBI PolicyInterest rate cutRBI MPC MeetingMPC meetIndia GDP growthsensex niftyInflation dataIndia inflation

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story