Delta Corp, Nazara crack up to 14% as govt slaps 28% GST on online gaming

Shares of Delta Corp and Nazara Technologies tumbled up to 14 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday approved the imposition of a uniform 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. The GST tax is likely to be levied on the full face value, which is the total value of bets placed on a platform.Among individual stocks, Delta Corp was locked at 10 per cent lower circuit at Rs 222.15 on the BSE at 09:24 AM; with only sellers seen on the counter. A combined around 680,000 shares changed hands. There were combined pending sell orders for 23.2 million shares on the NSE and BSE.Shares of Nazara Technologies tanked 14 per cent to Rs 605 in intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes. Currently, the stock was quoting 6 per cent lower at Rs 661.65 on the BSE. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over 5-fold today. A combined 2.5 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.In a stock exchange filing, Nazara Technologies clarified that this tax, once implemented, will apply only to the skill-based real money gaming segment of its business. The contribution of this segment to the company’s overall consolidated revenues for the financial year FY23 was 5.2 per cent.“To the extent required, the company will proactively take steps to mitigate any potential impact to this segment of our business, and we anticipate minimal impact to our overall revenues,” Nazara Technologies said.The company remains committed to its growth agenda and will continue to pursue organic and inorganic opportunities across various segments in which it operates, it added.Nazara is a leading India-based, diversified gaming & sports media platform with presence in India and across emerging & developed global markets such as Africa and North America, and has offerings across the interactive gaming, eSports, ad-tech and gamified early learning ecosystems including World Cricket Championship (WCC) in mobile games, Kiddopia and Wildworks in gamified early learning, Nodwin, PublishMe and Sportskeeda in eSports and eSports media, OpenPlay, Halaplay and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games, and Datawrkz in digital ad-tech.Meanwhile, the India’s online gaming market is classified into Real Money Games (RMG) and Non-Real Money Games (Non-RMG). RMG refers to skill-based games that can be played for real money. Non-RMG games are those in which no real money is involved. Currently, Rummy, Poker and Fantasy are the leading games in the RMG category. Non-RMG is divided into hyper casual & casual, and mid & hard-core games based on learning curve and difficulty level.Delta holds a leading position in the online gaming space. The company’s subsidiary, Deltatech Gaming Limited, is one of the earliest companies in the real money gaming segment in India, and Adda 52.com is India’s first online poker platform offering multiple poker variants.India has witnessed an increased growth in various games such as lotteries, casino gaming, and sports betting over the years. Teen Patti, Adar Bahar, and Rummy have witnessed a rise in players recently. According to RedSeer Analysis, the value of India’s gaming market was between Rs 149-150 billion in FY2020-21 and between Rs 201-202 billion in FY2021-22. The industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 32 per cent and reach Rs 600-630 billion by the end of FY2025-26, Delta Corp had said in its FY22 annual report.The EYFICCI Report anticipates that the online gaming segment in India will grow at a CAGR of 15 per cent to reach Rs 153 billion by 2024. Transaction-based gaming will grow at a CAGR of 14 per cent to reach Rs 108 billion by 2024, accounting for 71 per cent of total segment revenues. Medium and hardcore gamers will increase from approximately 100 million in 2021 to over 175 million by 2024, or approximately 20-25 per cent of online media consumers, the annual report said.