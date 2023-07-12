Stock Market Live: Asian equities mostly higher; US stocks jump overnight

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are off to a cautious start on Wednesday as investors look forward to key inflation data due in India and the US today, along with the Q1 results IT majors TCS and HCL Tech. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was largely flat at 19,529 levels. As per a Reuters poll, domestic inflation likely snapped a four-month decline in June and rose 4.58 per cent annually. READ Besides, the Q1 earnings season will also kickstart today with results from TCS and HCL Tech, that are expected to see muted earnings amid a global demand slowdown. , Global cues , Asian markets were mixed this morning with Nikkei and Kospi falling up to 1 per cent, while Hang Seng, Strait times and S&P/ASX 200 added up to 0.7 per cent. , Delta Corp and Nazara Tech will be in focus after the GST Council levied a 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. , Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 rose 0.67 per cent, the Dow gained 0.93 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.55 per cent. , , Stocks on radar , , Among others stocks,andwill be in focus after the GST Council levied a 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. , Read More