Stock Market Live: Asian equities mostly higher; US stocks jump overnight

Stock market live on July 12, 2023: Delta Corp and Nazara Tech will be in focus after the GST Council levied a 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing

SI Reporter New Delhi

Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 7:54 AM IST
STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are off to a cautious start on Wednesday as investors look forward to key inflation data due in India and the US today, along with the Q1 results IT majors TCS and HCL Tech. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was largely flat at 19,529 levels. 
7:54 AM Jul 23

7:42 AM Jul 23

7:54 AM Jul 23

Bias negative for Nifty Metal index; near-term support is at 6,125 level

There is a strong resistance around the 6,525-mark, which suggests that the Nifty Metal index may struggle to surpass this level in the near future. READ

7:50 AM Jul 23

Rupee strengthens 21 paise Tuesday

7:42 AM Jul 23

Gift Nifty hints muted start

7:38 AM Jul 23

Brent extends gain to reach $79 per barrel

7:33 AM Jul 23

US equity futures tepid ahead of June inflation report

7:29 AM Jul 23

Asian markets rise too; Japan's Nikkei lag

7:25 AM Jul 23

US stocks firmly gain on Tuesday

7:17 AM Jul 23

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEDalal StreetCPIconsumer price inflationretail inflationUS InflationTCSHCL TechQ1 resultsDelta CorpNazara TechnologiesPVRInox

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

