Home / Markets / News / Bias negative for Nifty Metal index; near-term support is at 6,125 level

Bias negative for Nifty Metal index; near-term support is at 6,125 level

There is a strong resistance around the 6,525-mark, which suggests that the Nifty Metal index may struggle to surpass this level in the near future

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
Web Exclusive

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 7:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty FMCG Index
The Nifty FMCG Index is currently trading at a CMP (Current Market Price) of 53,184.40. While the overall trend is bullish, the index is expected to trade within a range of 54,000 to 51,220 in the near-term. A close above or below this range would trigger a directional move in the index. The index has experienced a sharp rally in the short-term, pushing it in the overbought zone. This has resulted in a negative divergence, indicating a potential reversal or consolidation phase.

Risk-taking traders may look to sell on rallies or consider reducing their positions when the index approaches the upper range. On the other hand, traders who prefer to continue trading within the range can consider buying the index near support levels and selling near resistance levels. Until a clear breakout occurs, it is prudent to adhere to the range-bound trading strategy, and adjust positions accordingly.

Nifty Metal Index
The Nifty Metal Index, currently at a CMP (Current Market Price) of 6369.10, is displaying a distinct negative divergence on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on its near-term charts. There is anticipated strong resistance around the 6,525-mark, which suggests that the index may struggle to surpass this level in the near future. On the other hand, support levels are expected around 6,125 and 5,964, indicating potential areas where the index may find buying interest and potentially rebound. Considering this, the recommended trading strategy would be "'sell on rise' approach. It is advisable to set a stop loss at a close above 6.536. 


===================================
Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal. He doesn't hold any positions in the indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. 


Also Read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine

Stock Market Live: Asian equities mostly higher; US stocks jump overnight

Sensex, Nifty climb on firm global trends and foreign fund inflows

Life insurance stocks up on decent growth prospects in first quarter

Sebi slaps over Rs 25 cr on two entities in GDR manipulation case

Elecon Engineering hits new high on strong Q1; stock doubles in 4 months

Topics :Stock callsMarketsNifty Metal indexNifty FMCGstock market tradingTrading strategies

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story