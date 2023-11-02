Demand for 50-year government bond seen firm from insurance firms

Bond market participants see a firm demand for the new 50-year bond scheduled for debut on Friday. The government plans to sell Rs 10,000 crore of the new 50-year bond.

“We expect strong demand from the long-term investors. The 50-year bond has been introduced in response to a long-standing demand from the long-term investor community and hence we see no dearth of demand,” said Badrish Kulhalli, Head - Fixed Income, HDFC Life Insurance.

The central government had introduced a new dated security of 50-year tenor in its borrowing calendar for the second half of the current financial year – a long-standing demand by life insurance companies, particularly Life Insurance Corporation of India.

“The demand will be good for the paper, and the coupon should be around where the 40-year bond is, that is 7.50 per cent,” said Churchil Bhatt, Executive Vice President at Kotak Life Insurance.

Meanwhile, government bonds and rupee gained on Thursday as the US Treasury yields fell after the US Federal Reserve decided to keep their interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.50 per cent, along the expected lines, dealers said.

Market participants said that the comments from Jerome Powell, Chair of the US Federal Reserve were dovish. Even though he left the door open for further hikes, the market believes that the US rate-setting panel is done hiking.

“The idea that it would be difficult to raise again after stopping for a meeting or two is just not right. The Committee will always do what it thinks is appropriate at the time,” said Powell.

Earlier the US rate-setting panel had indicated towards one final 25 basis point rate hike before hitting the pause button.

The Indian rupee settled at Rs 83.25 per US Dollar, whereas the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell 4 basis points to settle at 7.32 per cent.

The Indian unit had hit a fresh closing low of 83.29 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to the rise in the dollar index ahead of the US Federal Reserve outcome.

“While we continue to see the Fed on hold in December and through the first half of next year, we think the UST bear steepening would find some solace as the Fed’s tone gets softer. However, the rising term premium will likely be the next structural driver of higher yields in coming years,” said Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

The yield on the US benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond fell to 4.70 per cent on Thursday.