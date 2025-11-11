Home / Markets / News / Demat account openings regained pace in Oct, total count above 210 mn

Equity markets advanced in October, supported by robust corporate earnings and optimism over a potential US-India trade deal that could lower tariffs from around 50% to 15-16%

At the end of October, the total demat tally stood at 210.06 million, up by 30 million, or 17.4 per cent, from a year earlier.
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:24 PM IST
The dematerialised (demat) account openings picked up pace in October, with 3 million new accounts added during the month amid buoyant secondary markets and a flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs). 
This was the second instance in 2025 when monthly additions crossed the 3-million mark. 
At the end of October, the total demat tally stood at 210.06 million, up by 30 million, or 17.4 per cent, from a year earlier. Equity markets advanced in October, supported by robust corporate earnings and optimism over a potential US-India trade deal that could lower tariffs from around 50 per cent to 15-16 per cent. 
Sentiment was further boosted by the US Federal Reserve’s rate cut and signs of easing tensions in US-China trade relations. The benchmark Sensex gained 4.6 per cent last month, while the Nifty rose 4.5 per cent. The broader Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 indices climbed 5.8 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively. 
Strong secondary market momentum was complemented by heightened primary market activity, creating favourable conditions for fresh investor participation. Ten companies collectively raised ₹45,187 crore through IPOs during October — the highest monthly mobilisation on record. 
 

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

