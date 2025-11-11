Demat account openings regained pace in Oct, total count above 210 mn

The dematerialised (demat) account openings picked up pace in October, with 3 million new accounts added during the month amid buoyant secondary markets and a flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs).

This was the second instance in 2025 when monthly additions crossed the 3-million mark.

At the end of October, the total demat tally stood at 210.06 million, up by 30 million, or 17.4 per cent, from a year earlier. Equity markets advanced in October, supported by robust corporate earnings and optimism over a potential US-India trade deal that could lower tariffs from around 50 per cent to 15-16 per cent.