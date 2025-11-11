Home / Markets / News / Rupee strengthens on optimism around progress in India-US trade talks

Rupee strengthens on optimism around progress in India-US trade talks

The dollar index was largely steady at 99.55, against the previous close of 99.62. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees
The local currency appreciated by 13 paise to settle at 88.57 per dollar, against the previous close of 88.70 per dollar. (Photo: X@ANI)
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The rupee strengthened on Monday on the back of optimism over progress in India–US trade talks and expectations of fresh foreign inflows, said market participants.
 
The local currency appreciated by 13 paise to settle at 88.57 per dollar, against the previous close of 88.70 per dollar.
 
Meanwhile, steady dollar sales by state-run banks and institutions helped limit volatility in the currency market.
 
“The Indian rupee inched higher today by 13 paise to end the session at 88.5675, supported by optimism over progress in trade discussions between India and the United States along with likely foreign inflows. Positive cues from the trade front improved overall market sentiment, with equities also registering a mild uptick,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer, IFA Global. “State-run banks and institutional dollar sellers were seen offering support at lower levels, helping stabilise the currency and prevent sharp volatility,” he added.
 
However, steady importer demand and uncertainty over the outcome of trade talks limited further gains. While the improving dialogue between the two countries has boosted sentiment, a sustained rise in the rupee will depend on concrete policy steps and stronger capital inflows, said market participants.
 
“Key support rests at 88.30–87.50, while resistance remains near 88.80. A dip below 88.50 could drag the pair towards 88.30, whereas a sustained move above 88.80 may pave the way towards the 89.00 psychological zone,” said Ritesh Bhansali, vice-president, Mecklai Financial Services.
 
The dollar index was largely steady at 99.55, against the previous close of 99.62. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Expensive valuations may limit upside for Divi's Laboratories stock

Stock market highlights: Sensex ends 336pts up in volatile session; Nifty at 25,695; IT shares shine

M&M, Ashok Leyland hit record highs; zoom up to 58% from April lows

Japan's SoftBank sells its entire stake in Nvidia for $5.83 billion

Asian shares mostly lower as tech rally cools amid US shutdown progress

Topics :RupeeMarket newsDollarforex market

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story