Rupee strengthens on optimism around progress in India-US trade talks

The rupee strengthened on Monday on the back of optimism over progress in India–US trade talks and expectations of fresh foreign inflows, said market participants.

The local currency appreciated by 13 paise to settle at 88.57 per dollar, against the previous close of 88.70 per dollar.

Meanwhile, steady dollar sales by state-run banks and institutions helped limit volatility in the currency market.

“The Indian rupee inched higher today by 13 paise to end the session at 88.5675, supported by optimism over progress in trade discussions between India and the United States along with likely foreign inflows. Positive cues from the trade front improved overall market sentiment, with equities also registering a mild uptick,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer, IFA Global. “State-run banks and institutional dollar sellers were seen offering support at lower levels, helping stabilise the currency and prevent sharp volatility,” he added.