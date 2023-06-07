Demat account openings rise in May, total count at new high of 118.2 mn

|Demat A/Cs (mn)
|New additions
|Total
|Apr-22
|2.43
|92.11
|May-22
|2.65
|94.77
|Jun-22
|1.77
|96.53
|Jul-22
|1.80
|98.30
|Aug-22
|2.21
|100.51
|Sep-22
|2.09
|102.60
|Oct-22
|1.77
|104.37
|Nov-22
|1.80
|106.17
|Dec-22
|2.10
|108.27
|Jan-23
|2.19
|110.46
|Feb-23
|2.14
|112.6
|Mar-23
|1.86
|114.46
|Apr-23
|1.59
|116.05
|May-23
|2.10
|118.1557
|Source: CDSL, NSDL
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
₹1499₹1799
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.