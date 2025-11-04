Home / Markets / News / Derivative turnover regains momentum, hits 12-month high in October

Derivative turnover regains momentum, hits 12-month high in October

The latest rebound brings turnover within 5.7 per cent of its record level of Rs 537 trillion, registered in September 2024

Derivatives
premium
Representative Image
Sundar SethuramanSamie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The average daily turnover (ADTV) in the derivatives market rose to a 12-month high in October, touching Rs 506 trillion — up nearly 46 per cent since June — as volatility picked up and concerns over further regulatory tightening eased.
 
Derivative activity had slumped earlier this year after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) capped weekly expiries at two days and discontinued weekly contracts on non-benchmark indices.
 
The latest rebound brings turnover within 5.7 per cent of its record level of Rs 537 trillion, registered in September 2024.
 
“When the regulatory changes began to take effect, derivatives volumes did dip. The biggest fear was that weekly expiries would be scrapped altogether. But recently there’s been clarity from the regulator that such a move is unlikely,” said Suresh Shukla, chief business officer, SBI Securities.
 
Derivatives are largely used by traders who are less concerned about the market’s medium-term direction.
 
According to Sumeet Bagadia, executive director, Choice Broking, the pickup in turnover reflects rising participation in index and stock options, aided by easier digital access and sustained interest in weekly contracts.
 
“Slightly higher market volatility during the month also encouraged short-term trading and hedging in futures and options,” he said.
 
The cash segment, however, remained subdued.
 
Its ADTV was almost unchanged month-on-month at Rs 1.06 trillion — still about 35 per cent below the June 2024 peak of Rs 1.65 trillion.
 
“Cash market volumes depend on how equities have performed recently. The Nifty and Sensex were largely range-bound till September,” said Shukla.
 
“Volumes rise when there’s a sustained uptrend. One good month isn’t enough. Even though some mid- and small-cap stocks have gained over 50 per cent in a year, many retail investors are still sitting on losses and are reluctant to sell. Unless the market sees three to four months of steady gains, cash volumes are unlikely to revive,” he added.
 
Meanwhile, the battle for derivatives market share between the two exchanges continues, with BSE outpacing NSE in growth.
 
BSE’s F&O ADTV rose 33 per cent month-on-month in October to Rs 221 trillion, compared to NSE’s 5.6 per cent rise to Rs 285 trillion.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Sebi chief urges stronger risk controls amid rise in algo, HFT trading

NSE to start pre-open session for equity derivatives from December 8

Stock Market Highlights: D-St at 2-wk low; Nifty below 25,600; Sensex down 519 pts; Metal, IT drag

SBI stock hits new high, trades firm in weak market post Q2 results

City Union Bank jumps 9% on Q2 results; brokerages retain Buy, here's why

Topics :Derivative tradingderivatives tradingDerivativesDerivative

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story