Despite current euphoria in market, returns in first half of 2023, modest

Notwithstanding the current euphoria in the market, the returns generated by equity markets during H1 CY2023 have been modest. The Sensex has returned 5.1 per cent, while the Nifty has underperformed slightly, rising 4.8 per cent after going through a tumultuous period. The broader markets have outperformed with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gaining 12.7 per cent and 10.9 per cent, respectively. The year began on a turbulent note amidst concerns over unfavourable risk-reward ratio thanks to high yields on debt products. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers as China's reopening led to the reallocation of funds from India to China. In the first two months of 2023, FPIs sold shares worth Rs 35,229 crore, causing a near 10 per cent drop in markets. A scathing report from US-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research on January 24 against the Adani group raised fears of contagion and spooked investors. Moreover, the banking crisis in the developed world and uncertainty around central bank policies, amid persistently high inflation, weighed on sentiment during the start of the year.
During the first quarter of 2023, Indian markets dropped nearly 4 per cent and were among the worst-performing major markets. Chinese equities rose nearly 6 per cent. However, domestic stocks saw a dramatic change in fortunes during the second half as FPIs --looking for an alternative to China--invested heavily in India amid an optimistic economic and earnings growth outlook. This helped India catch up on the underperformance. Positive quarterly earnings numbers and healthy macroeconomic data, fall in inflation and easing of fears of contagion were among the factors driving positive sentiment. During the first half, both FPIs, as well as mutual funds (MFs), were net buyers to the tune of more than Rs 62,000 crore.
"It is the FPI flows that have helped the markets to stay afloat. The flows are driven by the realisation that India has managed the global slowdown well. The economy is doing well, and all the high-frequency numbers seem to be adding up," said UR Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech.
The pause in interest rate hikes both by the Reserve Bank of India as well as the US Federal Reserve also boosted the appetite for risk assets.
“The good news was that the Fed’s actions showed signs of progress, as inflation in the US peaked and has slowly receded heading into 2023. Investors have accentuated this mildly positive news and bid down longer-term rates to effectively invert the yield curve and show a general expectation of Fed rate cuts in the coming quarters – presumably to counteract a slowing and potentially recessionary economy. These expectations – whether presumptuous or not – have helped fuel a mild reduction in longer-term rates and reinvigorated investors’ appetites for stocks and quality bonds,” observed Robert Jenkins, global head of Lipper Research.
The first half of 2023 has particularly been good for US and Japanese stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index has risen nearly 30 per cent, while the S&P 500 index has gained 14 per cent. Also, Taiwan and South Korea rose nearly 20 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, as the theme around investing in new-age technology gathered steam globally. The Japanese market was also a standout performer with the Nikkei 225 rising 27 per cent to its highest level in nearly 33 years.
In effect, the returns generated by domestic markets paled in comparison to some of their global counterparts. Analysts say, returns during the second half of the year could remain moderate after a sharp bounce from the lows. The Nifty has rebounded 12 per cent off 2023 lows, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 has surged 24 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 index has risen 21 per cent.
In a note this week, CLSA, which runs a 40 per cent overweight stance on the Indian market, has sounded a cautious note. “We remain cautious for now given exceedingly rich valuations, margin erosion depleting India’s relative profitability, consensus EPS growth expectations remaining too optimistic (certainly versus the delivered track record), the RBI likely lagging EM central banks in the timing and scale of policy easing, and our econometric model signalling the market is 14 per cent overbought,” it said.
Some believe that General Elections in May 2024 could also put a lid on further upside.
"There are certainly going to be further hikes in the US. We are running into the general elections, and there will be a series of state elections before that. A year before the central election is not good for the markets,” said Bhat. Chokkalingam G, the founder of Equinomics, said the immediate headwind for markets would be monsoons. "If the monsoon does not pick up in the next three weeks, inflation will start rising, and rate hikes will be back. Our market capitalisation is at a new high now. We are not in a position to stand any negative disruptions," said Chokkalingam.