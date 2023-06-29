Despite current euphoria in market, returns in first half of 2023, modest

During the first quarter of 2023, Indian markets dropped nearly 4 per cent and were among the worst-performing major markets. Chinese equities rose nearly 6 per cent. However, domestic stocks saw a dramatic change in fortunes during the second half as FPIs --looking for an alternative to China--invested heavily in India amid an optimistic economic and earnings growth outlook. This helped India catch up on the underperformance. Positive quarterly earnings numbers and healthy macroeconomic data, fall in inflation and easing of fears of contagion were among the factors driving positive sentiment. During the first half, both FPIs, as well as mutual funds (MFs), were net buyers to the tune of more than Rs 62,000 crore.

Notwithstanding the current euphoria in the market, the returns generated by equity markets during H1 CY2023 have been modest. The Sensex has returned 5.1 per cent, while the Nifty has underperformed slightly, rising 4.8 per cent after going through a tumultuous period. The broader markets have outperformed with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gaining 12.7 per cent and 10.9 per cent, respectively. The year began on a turbulent note amidst concerns over unfavourable risk-reward ratio thanks to high yields on debt products. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers as China's reopening led to the reallocation of funds from India to China. In the first two months of 2023, FPIs sold shares worth Rs 35,229 crore, causing a near 10 per cent drop in markets. A scathing report from US-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research on January 24 against the Adani group raised fears of contagion and spooked investors. Moreover, the banking crisis in the developed world and uncertainty around central bank policies, amid persistently high inflation, weighed on sentiment during the start of the year.