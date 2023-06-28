Sebi to reduce listing time public issues; to mandate disclosures for FPIs



The new norms will be applicable for FPIs that concentrate holdings in a single corporate group.

To ensure greater transparency, markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday decided to mandate enhanced disclosures from certain class of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), including furnishing granular level details about ownership and economic interests.



It also comes against the backdrop of the recent Adani-Hindenburg saga.

The move is aimed at preventing possible circumvention of Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirements and potential misuse of the FPI route to guard against the inherent risks of opportunistic takeover of Indian companies.



Under the proposed framework, FPIs with concentrated single group equity exposures or significant equity holdings will be mandated to make additional granular disclosures.

During its meeting here on Wednesday, Sebi board approved a proposal to amend the FPI rules.



The regulator said that FPIs holding more than 50 per cent of their equity Asset Under Management (AUM) in a single corporate group or FPIs that individually, or along with their investor group hold more than Rs 25,000 crore in the Indian markets would be required to comply with the new requirements.

Such FPIs would be required to provide granular level disclosures regarding ownership, economic interest, and control rights on a full look–through basis, the regulator said in a release.



Sebi Whole Time Member Anantha Narayan said the new FPI norms to come to effect in three months for those already here and for new comers in six months.

Briefing reporters after the board meeting, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said the changes in norms related to FPI disclosures have been decided, based on the feedback from as many as 35 large players.



Applicants with investors contributing 25 per cent or more in the corpus that are mentioned in the Sanctions List notified by UN Security Council are ineligible for registration as FPIs, it added.

As per the release, certain entities would be exempted from making such additional disclosures. These include government and government-related investors, pension funds and public retail funds, certain listed ETFs, corporate entities and verified pooled investment vehicles meeting certain conditions.



Sebi board also approved changes to the FPI Regulations for aligning these eligibility criteria in the Regulations with the reduced threshold prescribed under PML Rules.

In March 2023, PML Rules threshold requirements for identification of Beneficial Ownership (BO) were amended and currently stand at 10 per cent for companies and trusts and 15 per cent for partnerships and unincorporated association or body of individuals.



The move has its genesis in the Adani stocks issue where Sebi could not identify the beneficial owners of some foreign portfolio investments in Adani stocks since the existing regulations are lax in identifying the true owners of many investments.

Earlier this year, the US-based Hindenburg in its research report had alleged that certain FPIs held a significant stake in the listed firms of Adani Group. The allegations were denied by the conglomerate.



Such concentrated investments raise the concern and possibility that promoters of such corporate groups, or other investors acting in concert, could be using the FPI route for circumventing regulatory requirements such as that of maintaining MPS, it had said.

Earlier, in a consultation paper on FPIs, Sebi had said that some FPIs have been observed to concentrate a substantial portion of their equity portfolio in a single investee company/company group.

If this were the case, the apparent free float in a listed company may not be its true free float, increasing the risk of price manipulation in such scrips, as per the consultation paper.