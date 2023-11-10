Dhanteras 2023: High price headwinds cast a shadow over gold demand

Even after two roaring Diwali seasons of gold demand, Indian consumers still seem to have an appetite for gold products.

The feedback received from many quarters suggests sales in value terms are expected to be 15 per cent higher than those during Dhanteras last time.

Because of some moderation in gold prices in the past two-three days, consumers came to stores late afternoon on Friday to buy gold.

In terms of tonnage, sales are estimated to be more or less at last year’s levels. In value, sales could be higher because gold prices are around 20 per cent higher this time than they were last Diwali.