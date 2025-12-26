Dilip Buildcon shares gain 5% on winning two infra projects; Details here

The civil construction firm's stock rose as much as 5.58 per cent during the day to ₹491.7 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 17 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.7 per cent higher at ₹483.2 apiece, compared to a 0.40 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:53 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 3.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 7 per cent this year, compared to a 10 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Dilip Buildcon has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,859.08 crore.

Dilip Buildcon bags two order wins

The company has received a letter of award (LoA) from Adani Road Transport Ltd. on a back-to-back basis for the construction of the Ganga Path connecting Sultanganj–Bhagalpur–Sabour Road in Bihar. The project will be executed in EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode at a cost of ₹3,400 crore, excluding GST, and is scheduled for completion over a period of 42 months.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of the 41.09-kilometre stretch. The employer for the project is Bihar State Road Development Corporation Ltd.

Separately, the company has been selected as the successful bidder by REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd. for establishing a 400 kV sub-station at Mekhali in Belagavi district, Karnataka, along with associated transmission lines.