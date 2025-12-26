Panacea Biotec share price today: Panacea Biotec Limited share price jumped nearly 14 per cent and touched the highest level in over two months. The sentiment for the stock turned bullish after the company informed that the value of the order from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has increased.

The Panacea Biotec share price surged 13.77 per cent to the day’s high of ₹409.25 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the highest level since November 13. The stock extended gains to the second session on Friday.

On a year to date basis, however, Panacea Biotec share price has declined 7.65 per cent, as compared to a 9.88-per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index. On the National Stock Exchange, the counter has seen its 5.3 million shares change hands so far on Friday.

Panacea Biotec share price rose to a 52-week high of ₹581.90 on April 30, 2025, while it fell to a 52-week low of ₹281.10 apiece on February 28. The counter was trading 13.18 per cent higher at ₹406.50 as of 10:54 AM, as compared to a 0.19 per cent decrease in the NSE Nifty 50 index. Why did Panacea Biotec share price rise today? Panacea Biotec Limited share price rose as the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) increased the order value for the supply of pre-qualified fully liquid Pentavalent vaccine for calendar years 2026 and 2027. The global organisation has increased the order value for the vaccine by $2.55 million (₹23 crore) to $16.8 million, from $14.25 million earlier, for the year 2026; and by $2.70 million to $15.18 million, from $12.48 million earlier, Panacea Biotec said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

That apart, the company received an additional award for the supply of Easyfive-TT, a pentavalent vaccine, worth $3.68 million for the calendar year 2027, the exchange filing said. The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) is yet to make the amended award public with information on the supplier's name, vaccines, duration of award, the total award value, and the awarded prices per supplier per product presentation per year, the exchange filing said. On October 10, Panacea Biotec received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) for the supply of the World Health Organisation pre-qualified pentavalent vaccine named Easyfive-TT (DTwP-HepB-Hib) for the period between 2023 and 2027.