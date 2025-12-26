NBCC shares rise 5% in trade; what is driving investors' interest?

NBCC shares rose 4.5 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high of ₹121.45 per share. The buying on the counter came after two major developments.

At 12:07 PM, NBCC’s share price was trading 3.62 per cent higher at ₹120.35 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.37 per cent at 85,094.33.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹32,494.5 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹130.6, and its 52-week low was at ₹70.82.

Firstly, the company inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Board of Mumbai Port Authority, under which it will act as the executing agency and project management consultant for key development works at Mumbai Port.

Mumbai Port had earlier, through a letter dated November 26, 2025, had given in-principle approval to engage NBCC on an agency charge of 7 per cent of project cost (excluding GST) for planning, designing, execution and supervision of projects including a CGO Complex, an iconic building, multi-level car parking, an international convention centre, and maintenance of buildings, sheds, wharfs, storage areas, roads, etc. ALSO READ: Motilal Oswal's top picks: TCS, SBI, Biocon, Dalmia Bharat & others The MoU specifically covers the development of a CGO Complex on 25 acres of Mumbai Port land on a turnkey, deposit-work basis, and NBCC clarified that this engagement is in the normal course of its business.

“A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NBCC (India) Limited and the Board of Mumbai Port Authority on December 23, 2025, for the development of CGO Complex on 25 acres at Mumbai Port's land, as deposit work on turnkey basis. NBCC will serve as the Project Management Consultant for the said works,” the filing read. ALSO READ: E to E Transportation IPO takes off; investors pile in as GMP hits 75% Secondly, the company announced that it is entering the international real estate space by launching overseas real estate operations in Dubai through its subsidiary, NBCC Overseas Real Estate LLC.