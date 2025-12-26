RBL Bank stock sees 'Triple Top' on charts; time to worry? Experts say this

RBL Bank stock has declined around 9 per cent from its all-time high of ₹332 registered on November 3, 2025. The stock has since witnessed selling pressure, and is seen trading with a negative bias for the last two consecutive months. Technical charts now flag the formation of a 'Triple Top' pattern on the RBL Bank. As per the daily chart, the stock seems to be facing consistent resistance around ₹314 levels.
What is the 'Triple Top' pattern?In simple words, 'Triple Top' pattern highlights three peaks around the similar levels on the charts. In technical terms, these three peaks suggest three attempts to break the said resistance level - which is drawn by connecting the three peaks. Similarly, a 'Neckline' or support level is drawn connecting the troughs (lows) between the peaks. In general, a 'Triple Top' pattern is considered as a bearish reversal chart pattern as it occurs after an uptrend; and consistent resistance from the identical tops implies a lack of follow-through buying support at the counter. However, for the bearish signal to be confirmed the stock needs to break and close below the 'Neckline' support.
Here's a look at the RBL Bank stock chartLast Price: ₹303
The above daily chart shows - that RBL Bank has been trading around its 20-day moving average (20-DMA), which stands at ₹303.70; while the 100-DMA (orange line) stands at ₹290. The purple line above is the super trend line, which stands at ₹323.15.
RBL Bank - a stellar show, up 93% in 2025 thus farDespite the recent technical development - the RBL Bank stock has had a stellar run on the stock exchanges in 2025 thus far. At current levels, the stock has gained 93 per cent in the calendar year 2025, while at the peak (₹332) - the stock was up as much as 111 per cent when compared to its previous year's close of ₹157.
In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index has surged 10.2 per cent and the Bank Nifty 16.1 per cent so far in 2025. The monthly chart also shows, RBL Bank stock witnessed a sharp near 18 per cent surge in the month of October. The sharp rally at the counter came after the private-sector lender announced its deal with Emirates NBD Bank; wherein the latter agreed to buy a majority stake (60 per cent) in RBL Bank for ₹26,853 crore.