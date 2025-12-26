RBL Bank stock sees 'Triple Top' on charts; time to worry? Experts say this

RBL Bank stock has declined around 9 per cent from its all-time high of ₹332 registered on November 3, 2025. The stock has since witnessed selling pressure, and is seen trading with a negative bias for the last two consecutive months.
Technical charts now flag the formation of a 'Triple Top' pattern on the RBL Bank
. As per the daily chart, the stock seems to be facing consistent resistance around ₹314 levels.
RBL Stocks: What is the 'Triple Top' pattern?
In simple words, 'Triple Top' pattern highlights three peaks around the similar levels on the charts. In technical terms, these three peaks suggest three attempts to break the said resistance level - which is drawn by connecting the three peaks.
Similarly, a 'Neckline' or support level is drawn connecting the troughs (lows) between the peaks.
In general, a 'Triple Top' pattern is considered as a bearish reversal chart pattern as it occurs after an uptrend; and consistent resistance from the identical tops implies a lack of follow-through buying support at the counter.
However, for the bearish signal to be confirmed the stock needs to break and close below the 'Neckline' support.
Here's a look at the RBL Bank stock chart
Last Price: ₹303
The neckline of this pattern lies near ₹295, making this a crucial support to watch. A sustained breakdown below this zone could lead to a corrective move towards ₹290–₹285, says Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst of Choice Equity Broking.
The above daily chart shows - that RBL Bank has been trading around its 20-day moving average (20-DMA), which stands at ₹303.70; while the 100-DMA (orange line) stands at ₹290. The purple line above is the super trend line, which stands at ₹323.15.
Momentum indicators have cooled off from overbought levels, reflecting consolidation rather than trend reversal. Volume has also moderated during this phase, highlighting indecision, explains Shah.
"Overall, the technical bias remains cautiously bullish once the stock sustains above the ₹312 levels, with ₹300–₹295 acting as a critical medium-term support zone. Fresh upside momentum can be expected only on a decisive breakout above ₹325, while any sustained weakness below ₹295 may invite short-term selling pressure," Aakash Shah said.
RBL Bank - a stellar show, up 93% in 2025 thus far
Despite the recent technical development - the RBL Bank stock has had a stellar run on the stock exchanges in 2025 thus far. At current levels, the stock has gained 93 per cent in the calendar year 2025, while at the peak (₹332) - the stock was up as much as 111 per cent when compared to its previous year's close of ₹157. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index has surged 10.2 per cent and the Bank Nifty 16.1 per cent so far in 2025.
The monthly chart also shows, RBL Bank stock witnessed a sharp near 18 per cent surge in the month of October. The sharp rally at the counter came after the private-sector lender announced its deal with Emirates NBD Bank; wherein the latter agreed to buy a majority stake (60 per cent) in RBL Bank
RBL Bank - the road ahead
Analysts fear that the recent RBI rate cut may weigh on the banking sector for a while.
"Banks will like the policy decision overall but are unlikely to respond very positively to the rate cut since their NIMs will come under pressure and they will face difficulties in mobilising deposits if deposit rates are lowered", said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services Limited in a note post the December rate cut.
Meanwhile, domestic brokerage firm - Motilal Oswal has a 'BUY' rating on RBL Bank
, with a target price of ₹350 - this implies a potential upside of around 15.5 per cent from current levels.
SBI Securities in its recent sectoral technical snapshot record dated December 24, 2025 stated that RBL Bank stock was seen trading with a sideways bias.
According to the futures & options segment data for the December series, RBL Bank open interest has declined by around 31 per cent in the last four trading sessions, while the stock has moved 2.2 per cent - thus indicating possible short-covering at the counter.
Recently RBL Bank was in news, after the private sector bank said its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Buvanesh Tharashankar resigned to pursue opportunities outside the bank.
