RBL Bank stock sees 'Triple Top' on charts; time to worry? Experts say this

The neckline of this pattern lies near ₹295, making this a crucial support to watch. A sustained breakdown below this zone could lead to a corrective move towards ₹290–₹285, says Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst of Choice Equity Broking.The above daily chart shows - that RBL Bank has been trading around its 20-day moving average (20-DMA), which stands at ₹303.70; while the 100-DMA (orange line) stands at ₹290. The purple line above is the super trend line, which stands at ₹323.15.Momentum indicators have cooled off from overbought levels, reflecting consolidation rather than trend reversal. Volume has also moderated during this phase, highlighting indecision, explains Shah."Overall, the technical bias remains cautiously bullish once the stock sustains above the ₹312 levels, with ₹300–₹295 acting as a critical medium-term support zone. Fresh upside momentum can be expected only on a decisive breakout above ₹325, while any sustained weakness below ₹295 may invite short-term selling pressure," Aakash Shah said.Despite the recent technical development - the RBL Bank stock has had a stellar run on the stock exchanges in 2025 thus far. At current levels, the stock has gained 93 per cent in the calendar year 2025, while at the peak (₹332) - the stock was up as much as 111 per cent when compared to its previous year's close of ₹157. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index has surged 10.2 per cent and the Bank Nifty 16.1 per cent so far in 2025.