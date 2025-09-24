Dilip Buildcon shares gain 5% as JV secures ₹1,115-crore contract

Shares of Dilip Buildcon surged over 5 per cent on Wednesday after its joint venture won a project worth ₹1,115.37 crore by the Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Ltd., Engineering, Procurement & Construction.

The civil construction company's stock rose as much as 5.4 per cent during the day to ₹585 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 12 this year. The Dilip Buildcon stock pared gains to trade 0.5 per cent higher at ₹553 apiece, compared to a 0.27 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:04 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a four-day losing streak and currently trade at 36 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 24 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Dilip Buildcon has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,036.81 crore.

Dilip Buildcon wins ₹1,115-crore Kerala industrial corridor project Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said its joint venture with PSP Projects (DBL-PSP JV) was declared the lowest bidder for a project floated by Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Ltd. The contract, valued at ₹1,115.37 crore, involves the design, construction, testing, commissioning and operation and maintenance of infrastructure works at Pudussery Central and Kannambra of the Palakkad node. The project is part of the extension of the Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor to Kochi via Coimbatore, it said in an exchange filing. The project will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction basis, with a completion timeline of 42 months, the statement said.

Dilip Buildcon Q1 results and outlook The company reported a 93.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in consolidated net profit to ₹271 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with ₹140 crore in the same period last year. Despite the strong bottom-line performance, revenue from operations declined 16.4 per cent to ₹2,620 crore in Q1 FY26, down from ₹3,134 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit before tax more than tripled, rising 191.26 per cent to ₹330.50 crore from ₹113.47 crore a year ago. On the operational front, Ebitda (excluding other income) increased 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹520 crore, compared with ₹478 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's order book of ₹14,923 crore provides clear revenue visibility. It is supported by a disciplined profit-focused bidding strategy and is diversified across key sectors. In line with its FY26 guidance, Dilip Buildcon has secured sizeable orders post-Q1, including two projects worth around ₹3,800 crore, providing strong inflow momentum, Anand Rathi Research said. said. Management expects order inflows to accelerate from the second half and has guided for revenue of Rs 80–85 billion in FY26 with an Ebitda margin of about 11 per cent, it said.