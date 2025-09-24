Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates negative start amid muted global cues
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE, Sept 24: Asian markets opened lower following losses in the US equity markets
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, September 24, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a negative start on Wednesday amid muted global cues. At 07:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 63.5 points higher at 25,180.5 levels.
Asian markets opened lower following losses in the US markets. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.11 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi index edged 0.2 per cent lower.
Overnight, Wall Street took a breather amid a slide in big tech stocks. Additionally, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled that the rate-cutting path was not clear and that it was a challenging situation. The S&P 500 ended 0.55 per cent lower, the Nasdaq Composite index fell 0.95 per cent, and Dow Jones rose around 0.2 per cent.
IPO corner
In the mainboard segment, IPOs of Jain Resource Recycling, BMW Ventures, and Epack Prefab Technologies will open for public subscription today. Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO, Seshaasai Technologies IPO, Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO, and Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research IPO will their second day. IPOs of Ganesh Consumer Products and Atlanta Electricals will close of bidding. VMS TMT will make its debut on the exchanges.
In the SME space, IPOs of Praruh Technologies, Gurunanak Agriculture India, Riddhi Display Equipments, Justo Realfintech, and Systematic Industries will open for public subscription. Public issues of Ecoline Exim, NSB BPO Solutions, Matrix Geo Solutions, True Colours, Aptus Pharma, and BharatRohan Airborne Innovations will enter their second day of bidding. Solvex Edibles will make its debut on the BSE SME platform, while Prime Cable Industries will list on NSE SME platform.
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coming months will test business models' resilience, policy effectiveness
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s bold move to slash GST rates across key consumption categories has injected a fresh wave of optimism into the economy. Effective September 22, 2025, the rate cuts span automobiles, consumer durables, food items, and personal care products, offering a timely stimulus to demand amid a tepid macro backdrop. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Charts show 5 FMCG stocks on verge of fall; strategy here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FMCG stocks such as ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur among others have witnessed a steady decline following the initial spurt earlier this morning following the GST revision. Data from ACE Equity shows that the Nifty FMCG index hit a high of 58,485 on September 4, a day after the Good & Services Tax (GST) Council announced the 2-slab tax structure, but since has declined over 5 per cent to present levels of around 55,420 levels. Among individual stocks, Dabur has plunged nearly 11 per cent form its monthly peak of ₹577. READ MORE
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund targets consistency as it enters active arena
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund (MF) on Tuesday announced its entry into the active equity space with the launch of the Jio BlackRock FlexiCap Fund. The fund house plans to stand out in the active space through a differentiated investment model and low cost. The scheme, which will only be available through direct investment channels, will have an expense ratio of 0.5 per cent. READ MORE
7:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Valuations reflect upside for listed steel majors despite weak Q2
Stock Marke LIVE Updates: India's steel sector is showing some signs of optimism, despite recent moderation in steel prices and unseasonal weather affecting construction. China has started cutting steel production since April 2025 and it is likely to implement yet another stimulus package for its real estate sector. Both measures are positive for the global steel industry. READ MORE
7:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shining bright: China-fuelled demand drives gold prices to fresh high
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China is taking measures to cement its role in the bullion market, with the People’s Bank of China using the Shanghai Gold Exchange to encourage friendly central banks to buy and store reserves within its borders, according to a Bloomberg report. Gold price touched a fresh record on Tuesday, driven by Asia-led demand and expectations of US rate cuts. READ MORE
7:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets witness a muted start
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets opened lower following losses in the US markets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that “equity prices are fairly highly valued.” Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.35 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi index edged 0.45 per cent lower.
7:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets MARKET WRAP Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Asian markets Gift Nifty Crude Oil Price Gold Prices US markets Wall Street
First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 7:15 AM IST