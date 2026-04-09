Direct plans lead mutual fund folio growth in FY26 amid volatile markets
Add 21 million folios compared to 15 million in regular plansAbhishek Kumar Mumbai
Add 21 million folios compared to 15 million in regular plansAbhishek Kumar Mumbai
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 7:04 PM IST