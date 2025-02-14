Dividend bonanza! HAL, Oil India, 40 other stocks to go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: Shares of Oil India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (Irctc), Hindustan Aeronautics, KPI Green Energy, Ircon International, Procter & Gamble Health, and 36 other companies will remain in focus next week, from Monday, February 17, 2025, to Friday, February 21, 2025. According to BSE data, these shares are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the next five trading sessions. A dividend is often seen as an additional source of income for investors, paid by companies to shareholders from their profits, typically on a quarterly or annual basis.

Among these, Procter & Gamble Health has declared the highest interim dividend , offering Rs 80 per share, followed by Gillette India, which will pay an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share. Meanwhile, state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics has announced an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share.

Here is the complete list of stocks trading ex-dividend next week:

Company Ex-date Announcement Record date Artemis Electricals and Projects 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.005 17 Feb 2025 Mrs Bectors Food Specialities 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 17 Feb 2025 Campus Activewear 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.70 17 Feb 2025 Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.50 17 Feb 2025 Garuda Construction and Engineering 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.025 17 Feb 2025 IIFL Capital Services 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 17 Feb 2025 Ircon International 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.65 17 Feb 2025 Oil India 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 7 17 Feb 2025 Premco Global 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 17 Feb 2025 Saven Technologies 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 18 Feb 2025 Amrutanjan Health Care 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1 18 Feb 2025 Bharat Forge 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 18 Feb 2025 East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 18 Feb 2025 Fineotex Chemical 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.40 18 Feb 2025 Gillette India 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 65 19 Feb 2025 Greenpanel Industries 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30 18 Feb 2025 Hindustan Aeronautics 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 25 18 Feb 2025 Honda India Power Products 18 Feb 2025 Special Dividend - Rs - 10 18 Feb 2025 IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 18 Feb 2025 K.P. Energy 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.2000 18 Feb 2025 KPI Green Energy 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 18 Feb 2025 KSE 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 30 18 Feb 2025 Maithan Alloys 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 19 Feb 2025 Natco Pharma 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 18 Feb 2025 NBCC (India) 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.53 18 Feb 2025 Ncl Industries 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 18 Feb 2025 Precision Wires India 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30 18 Feb 2025 Suprajit Engineering 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.25 18 Feb 2025 United Drilling Tools 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.60 19 Feb 2025 Avt Natural Products 20 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30 20 Feb 2025 ESAB India 20 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 23 20 Feb 2025 Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation 20 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 20 Feb 2025 Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care 20 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 110 20 Feb 2025 Shivalik Bimetal Controls 20 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.20 20 Feb 2025 Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 13 21 Feb 2025 Cantabil Retail India 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50 21 Feb 2025 Firstsource Solutions 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 21 Feb 2025 Kirloskar Oil Engines 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 21 Feb 2025 Meera Industries 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50 21 Feb 2025 Nirlon 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 21 Feb 2025 Procter & Gamble Health 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 80 21 Feb 2025 QGO Finance 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.15 21 Feb 2025

The ex-date and record date mark two important key events in ascertaining the shareholders' eligibility for participation in the dividend announcements. The ex-date refers to the day when a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The record date, on the other hand, is when companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.