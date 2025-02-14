Dividend bonanza! HAL, Oil India, 40 other stocks to go ex-date next week
Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight next week following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they trade ex-dividend
Dividend stocks: Shares of Oil India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (Irctc), Hindustan Aeronautics, KPI Green Energy, Ircon International, Procter & Gamble Health, and 36 other companies will remain in focus next week, from Monday, February 17, 2025, to Friday, February 21, 2025. According to BSE data, these shares are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the next five trading sessions. A dividend is often seen as an additional source of income for investors, paid by companies to shareholders from their profits, typically on a quarterly or annual basis.
Among these, Procter & Gamble Health has declared the highest interim dividend
, offering Rs 80 per share, followed by Gillette India, which will pay an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share. Meanwhile, state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics has announced an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share.
Here is the complete list of stocks trading ex-dividend next week:
| Company
| Ex-date
| Announcement
| Record date
| Artemis Electricals and Projects
| 17 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.005
| 17 Feb 2025
| Mrs Bectors Food Specialities
| 17 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
| 17 Feb 2025
| Campus Activewear
| 17 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.70
| 17 Feb 2025
| Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
| 17 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.50
| 17 Feb 2025
| Garuda Construction and Engineering
| 17 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.025
| 17 Feb 2025
| IIFL Capital Services
| 17 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
| 17 Feb 2025
| Ircon International
| 17 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.65
| 17 Feb 2025
| Oil India
| 17 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 7
| 17 Feb 2025
| Premco Global
| 17 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2
| 17 Feb 2025
| Saven Technologies
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
| 18 Feb 2025
| Amrutanjan Health Care
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1
| 18 Feb 2025
| Bharat Forge
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50
| 18 Feb 2025
| East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 18 Feb 2025
| Fineotex Chemical
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.40
| 18 Feb 2025
| Gillette India
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 65
| 19 Feb 2025
| Greenpanel Industries
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30
| 18 Feb 2025
| Hindustan Aeronautics
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 25
| 18 Feb 2025
| Honda India Power Products
| 18 Feb 2025
| Special Dividend - Rs - 10
| 18 Feb 2025
| IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
| 18 Feb 2025
| K.P. Energy
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.2000
| 18 Feb 2025
| KPI Green Energy
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 18 Feb 2025
| KSE
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 30
| 18 Feb 2025
| Maithan Alloys
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
| 19 Feb 2025
| Natco Pharma
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50
| 18 Feb 2025
| NBCC (India)
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.53
| 18 Feb 2025
| Ncl Industries
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Re - 1
| 18 Feb 2025
| Precision Wires India
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30
| 18 Feb 2025
| Suprajit Engineering
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.25
| 18 Feb 2025
| United Drilling Tools
| 18 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.60
| 19 Feb 2025
| Avt Natural Products
| 20 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30
| 20 Feb 2025
| ESAB India
| 20 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 23
| 20 Feb 2025
| Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation
| 20 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 3
| 20 Feb 2025
| Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care
| 20 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 110
| 20 Feb 2025
| Shivalik Bimetal Controls
| 20 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.20
| 20 Feb 2025
| Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
| 21 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 13
| 21 Feb 2025
| Cantabil Retail India
| 21 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50
| 21 Feb 2025
| Firstsource Solutions
| 21 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 4
| 21 Feb 2025
| Kirloskar Oil Engines
| 21 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50
| 21 Feb 2025
| Meera Industries
| 21 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50
| 21 Feb 2025
| Nirlon
| 21 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend
| 21 Feb 2025
| Procter & Gamble Health
| 21 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 80
| 21 Feb 2025
| QGO Finance
| 21 Feb 2025
| Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.15
| 21 Feb 2025
The ex-date and record date mark two important key events in ascertaining the shareholders' eligibility for participation in the dividend announcements. The ex-date refers to the day when a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The record date, on the other hand, is when companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.