Dividend bonanza! HAL, Oil India, 40 other stocks to go ex-date next week

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight next week following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they trade ex-dividend

Fancy dividends? Keep an eye on these companies
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Dividend stocks: Shares of Oil India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (Irctc), Hindustan Aeronautics, KPI Green Energy, Ircon International, Procter & Gamble Health, and 36 other companies will remain in focus next week, from Monday, February 17, 2025, to Friday, February 21, 2025. According to BSE data, these shares are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the next five trading sessions. A dividend is often seen as an additional source of income for investors, paid by companies to shareholders from their profits, typically on a quarterly or annual basis.
 
Among these, Procter & Gamble Health has declared the highest interim dividend, offering Rs 80 per share, followed by Gillette India, which will pay an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share. Meanwhile, state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics has announced an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share.
 
Here is the complete list of stocks trading ex-dividend next week:
 
Company Ex-date Announcement Record date
Artemis Electricals and Projects 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.005 17 Feb 2025
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 17 Feb 2025
Campus Activewear 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.70 17 Feb 2025
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4.50 17 Feb 2025
Garuda Construction and Engineering 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.025 17 Feb 2025
IIFL Capital Services 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 17 Feb 2025
Ircon International 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.65 17 Feb 2025
Oil India 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 7 17 Feb 2025
Premco Global 17 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2 17 Feb 2025
Saven Technologies 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 18 Feb 2025
Amrutanjan Health Care 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1 18 Feb 2025
Bharat Forge 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 18 Feb 2025
East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 18 Feb 2025
Fineotex Chemical 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.40 18 Feb 2025
Gillette India 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 65 19 Feb 2025
Greenpanel Industries 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30 18 Feb 2025
Hindustan Aeronautics 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 25 18 Feb 2025
Honda India Power Products 18 Feb 2025 Special Dividend - Rs - 10 18 Feb 2025
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 18 Feb 2025
K.P. Energy 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.2000 18 Feb 2025
KPI Green Energy 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 18 Feb 2025
KSE 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 30 18 Feb 2025
Maithan Alloys 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 19 Feb 2025
Natco Pharma 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.50 18 Feb 2025
NBCC (India) 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.53 18 Feb 2025
Ncl Industries 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Re - 1 18 Feb 2025
Precision Wires India 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30 18 Feb 2025
Suprajit Engineering 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.25 18 Feb 2025
United Drilling Tools 18 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.60 19 Feb 2025
Avt Natural Products 20 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.30 20 Feb 2025
ESAB India 20 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 23 20 Feb 2025
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation 20 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 3 20 Feb 2025
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care 20 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 110 20 Feb 2025
Shivalik Bimetal Controls 20 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 1.20 20 Feb 2025
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 13 21 Feb 2025
Cantabil Retail India 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50 21 Feb 2025
Firstsource Solutions 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 4 21 Feb 2025
Kirloskar Oil Engines 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 2.50 21 Feb 2025
Meera Industries 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.50 21 Feb 2025
Nirlon 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend 21 Feb 2025
Procter & Gamble Health 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 80 21 Feb 2025
QGO Finance 21 Feb 2025 Interim Dividend - Rs - 0.15 21 Feb 2025
 
The ex-date and record date mark two important key events in ascertaining the shareholders' eligibility for participation in the dividend announcements. The ex-date refers to the day when a stock begins trading without dividend entitlement, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The record date, on the other hand, is when companies finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records.
 
First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

